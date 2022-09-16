 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOCCER

Musah hurt groin, to miss World Cup warmups, Cardoso in

CHICAGO — Yunus Musah will miss the United States' last two World Cup warmup matches because of a left groin injury, depriving the Americans of a chance for their preferred midfield trio to play together ahead of the tournament in November.

Johnny Cardoso of the Brazilian club Internacional replaced Musah on the roster Friday for the matches against Japan on Sept. 23 in Düsseldorf, Germany, and Saudi Arabia four days later in Murcia, Spain.

The first-choice midfield of Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie and Musah is the most settled portion of the American lineup. The trio has started together just seven times, largely due to injuries and suspensions: in a pair of exhibitions in November 2020 and in five of the 14 World Cup qualifiers.

Cardoso, 20, is from Denville, New Jersey, and has Brazilian parents. He has made three appearances for the U.S., all in friendlies: in November 2020 against Wales and Panama, and last December against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

People are also reading…

The Americans already were without central defender Miles Robinson, who will miss the tournament because of a torn left Achilles. Four players will miss the warmup matches because of injuries but hope to return for the World Cup: goalkeeper Zack Steffen (knee), left back Antonee Robinson (ankle), midfielder Cristan Roldan (groin) and winger Tim Weah (ankle).

Back in the World Cup after missing the 2018 tournament, the U.S. opens against Wales on Nov. 21, plays England in a Black Friday matchup four days later and closes group play on Nov. 29 against Iran.

