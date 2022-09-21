Mykel Lamar Reddick, 32, of Kenosha, faces charges of false imprisonment, disorderly conduct, and battery.
If you’re thinking about going to a high school football game in Kenosha on Friday, it may be a good idea to cancel pre-game dinner plans.
The Kenosha Police Department is continuing to investigate a man’s death which occurred Friday evening during an apparent break-in and assault.
The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Departments warned residents to be wary of small groups posing as utility workers approaching homes and attemptin…
A Silver Lake man is charged with practicing optometry without a license and theft.
Kenosha Police will not be referring criminal charges in a case in which a property owner killed an intruder during an attack at a home in the…
“If I had a $1,000 for every architect that has reached out to look at the property, I would probably have $30-40K by now,” the realtor said.
With September already half over, Halloween is quickly approaching. Before we know it, it will be time for Kenosha County’s little ones to bre…
One person suffered multiple gunshot wounds following a shooting in the 9000 block of Sheridan Road early Sunday, according to law enforcement…
Two people are dead and two others were transported to a local hospital following a mass shooting that occurred at Roosevelt Road and 23rd Ave…
A 41-year-old Kenosha man is facing numerous felony charges for allegedly maintaining a drug trafficking place and delivering cocaine.
