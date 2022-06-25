NASCAR: Truex Jr. tells Joe Gibbs Racing he is returning for 2023 season

It took Martin Truex Jr. only seven words to end the season-long speculation about his future in NASCAR.

“I’m back in the 19 next year,” Truex said at Nashville Superspeedway. A statement from Joe Gibbs Racing was even more brief: ”I'm coming back," was Truex's attributed quote.

Nice and succinct for the 2017 NASCAR champion, who has never been verbose but particularly short on details as he pondered his future the last several months. His contract with JGR expires at the end of the year, and the most Truex would reveal was that the organization needed a decision from the driver this summer.

“The competitive side of me said I’m not done and I’m going to keep fighting, so here we are," said Truex, who turns 42 on Wednesday.

Next year will be his 18th season in the Cup Series, and the New Jersey native has 31 career wins and a pair of Xfinity Series titles. He heads into Sunday's race at Nashville winless on the season but ranked sixth in the standings.

Now that Truex is signed, JGR can turn its full attention to two-time champion Kyle Busch. He's also in a contract year but JGR needs a sponsor for the No. 18 because longtime partner Mars, Inc. is leaving NASCAR after this season.

