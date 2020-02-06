Native son finds little to like in appalling Iowa caucus

I’m so embarrassed to be from Iowa.
I haven’t lived in the state for a couple of decades, but the dismal performance in counting support for presidential candidates by the Iowa Democratic Party last week has been nothing less than appalling. It’s especially so for those of us who are natives of the state, or still have family ties there.
Days after the ballots were cast in state caucus hearings, final results still aren’t in. It’s led the chairman of the Democratic National Committee to call Thursday for a full recount in the party’s botched Iowa caucuses as new questions emerge about the integrity of the vote tally.
“Enough is enough,” party Chairman Tom Perez said.
Enough indeed. Software breakdowns, clogged phone lines and mistakes in the tabulation have turned the Iowa contest into a major embarrassment for the Democratic Party and for Iowa on its one time in four years to try and matter in politics.
Howard Dean has to be relieved his 2004 victory — and campaign death knell — scream, is no longer the worst blunder in an Iowa caucus.
The state’s position as “first-in-the-nation” in the presidential race is soiled, perhaps too much to remain viable. And Iowa farmers know soil.
Really, for the most part, Iowans — unlike how they critically they are portrayed around the nation now — are a pretty stout, hardy people. As a native Iowan, I know them for what they are. Iowans live a slower pace of life, think hard about the issues and their politics and make informed decisions.
This showing, however, is epic in its failure.
Reports indicate results released by the state party were riddled with inconsistencies, casting doubt on whether a precise final result will ever be possible.
Some vote tallies did not add up. Some precincts allotted the wrong number of delegates to certain candidates, and the state party’s reported results did not all match those reported by the precincts.
This is a caucus, not a primary. Iowa has only seven electoral votes and carries little other than symbolic stature in the nomination and election process. Some candidates skip the state, realizing the caucuses are only polls and not binding in any real sense as to how delegates are picked.
What’s the big deal about Iowa’s caucuses anyway? It’s a case of appearance over reality.
Iowa’s political leaders have for years said the caucuses aren’t so much about choosing the next president as they are about thinning the field of candidates for the rest of the nation. The caucuses are held each leap year with rhetoric as thick as a farm field’s fertilizer.
And that’s something else Iowans do understand.
Iowa’s importance in presidential politics came purely by accident.
Democratic candidates with little or no national recognition demonstrated surprising support in Iowa. Those victories by George McGovern (’72) and especially by Jimmy Carter (‘76) catapulted both to national media attention.
Except, they didn’t “win” anything because Iowa’s binding primary is in June, much too late to affect the nomination of a candidate.
So, in a sense, despite the national bombast of political commentators on both sides of the aisle, there’s nothing “real” about Iowa's caucuses — no delegates directly chosen for the national party conventions, no exact numbers for the caucus totals and nothing recorded for candidates who fail to garner at least 15 percent of the vote in each of the gyms, auditoriums and church basements used to host caucus gatherings.
In the case of these caucuses, the only thing that does count is symbolism and how each candidate did against the same opponent: expectation.
For most, caucus night means those long, expensive campaigns will move on to more important states. Iowa will go back to being Iowa, a mostly quiet spot in the middle of the country better known for corn, “Radar” O’Reilly and the setting for “State Fair.”
This time around, however, things will linger, even stagnate as they count things over again ... and Iowa doesn’t even use ballots with "hanging chads.”
I’m glad I'm no longer associated with voting in Iowa. At least Wisconsin will get it right, won’t it?
John Sloca, production editor of the Kenosha News, is an Iowa native who previously covered the state’s presidential caucuses four times and off-year gubernatorial caucuses three times for newspapers in that state.
