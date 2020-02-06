Native son finds little to like in appalling Iowa caucus

Except, they didn’t “win” anything because Iowa’s binding primary is in June, much too late to affect the nomination of a candidate.

So, in a sense, despite the national bombast of political commentators on both sides of the aisle, there’s nothing “real” about Iowa's caucuses — no delegates directly chosen for the national party conventions, no exact numbers for the caucus totals and nothing recorded for candidates who fail to garner at least 15 percent of the vote in each of the gyms, auditoriums and church basements used to host caucus gatherings.

In the case of these caucuses, the only thing that does count is symbolism and how each candidate did against the same opponent: expectation.

For most, caucus night means those long, expensive campaigns will move on to more important states. Iowa will go back to being Iowa, a mostly quiet spot in the middle of the country better known for corn, “Radar” O’Reilly and the setting for “State Fair.”

This time around, however, things will linger, even stagnate as they count things over again ... and Iowa doesn’t even use ballots with "hanging chads.”

I’m glad I'm no longer associated with voting in Iowa. At least Wisconsin will get it right, won’t it?

John Sloca, production editor of the Kenosha News, is an Iowa native who previously covered the state’s presidential caucuses four times and off-year gubernatorial caucuses three times for newspapers in that state.

