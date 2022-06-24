NBA: Baldwin Jr. drafted by Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO — The Golden State Warriors will build a roster with the mission to repeat as NBA champions.

How the team's new draft picks will fit into that quest remains to be seen.

The Warriors selected forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with the 28th overall pick in the NBA draft Thursday night.

"Another Milwaukee guy, we like Milwaukee guys," Warriors general manager Bob Myers said with a smile, referencing guard Jordan Poole and big man Kevon Looney.

Golden State now has five players age 20 and under.

The 6-foot-9, 220-pound Baldwin is considered a versatile option with his ability to pass even though he missed much of his lone college season with a nagging left ankle injury. He averaged 12.1 points and 5.8 rebounds in 11 games — and he likely will have ample time to develop early on with the newly crowned NBA champions.

The Warriors traded their selection at No. 51 in the second round for Atlanta’s 44th pick and acquired guard Ryan Rollins out of Toledo, also sending cash to the Hawks. The 6-4 Rollins scored 18.9 points per game while also averaging 6.0 rebounds and 1.74 steals during his sophomore season. With the 55th pick, Golden State took Gui Santos, a 6-8 forward from the Novo Basquete Brasil league. It's unclear whether he will be on the roster right away.

“All very different players,” Myers said.

Myers has said it will be a priority to bring back as many of the team's free agents as possible to make a run at a repeat, so the newcomers will be called upon to learn and complement superstars Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

That means a youngster such as Baldwin will be given time to learn the system and work his way into contributing for coach Steve Kerr, who likes to give everyone on the roster a chance.

