NCAA approves transfer windows and enforcement reforms

The NCAA Division I Board of Directors on Wednesday approved the implementation of set time periods when athletes can enter the transfer portal and immediately be eligible to compete at their new schools, along with reforms to the enforcement process.

The proposed changes came from the Transformation Committee as part of the first phase of that group’s work.

The changes to transfer rules will go into effect immediately. Sport-specific windows will be set during an academic year when athletes would be required to enter their names in the transfer portal to be eligible immediately to compete the following school year.

Athletes in winter sports would be required to provide written notification of transfer within 60 days following the NCAA championship selections in their sport.

For spring sports, the transfer windows will be Dec. 1-15 plus a 45-day period beginning the day after championship selections are made.

In fall sports, including football, the first window will begin the day following championship selection and last 45 days. The second would be from May 1-15.

On the enforcement side, the Independent Accountability Resolution Process will be eliminated. The IARP was formed to handle complex infractions cases after the FBI’s investigation of corruption in college basketball, but it has mostly slowed down the processing of cases.

The IARP will be eliminated after current cases against Arizona, Kansas, LSU, Louisville and Memphis are adjudicated.

Other proposals focus on incentivizing cooperation between schools and NCAA staff working on infraction cases, increasing transparency and streamlining the appeals process to reduce the number of cases that are appealed.

“These changes to the overall infractions process will accelerate the timelines for infractions cases,” said Georgia President Jere Morehead, who is chairman of the D-I Board of Directors. “With the adoption of the new constitution in January, NCAA members committed to resolving cases fairly and in a timely fashion, thus holding those responsible for violations accountable and avoiding penalizing those who were not involved in rule-breaking.”

Still under consideration are proposals to modify the current penalty structure, which could lead to an elimination of postseason bans, and adjusting the size and composition of the Committee on Infractions.

Texas offensive lineman Christian Jones remembers walking up to Bijan Robinson not long ago and asking for a lift, figuring it was least the All-American running back could do for one of the big guys doing all the blocking.

“He said there’s a height limit,” Jones said with a smile.

Turns out there’s not much space in a Lamborghini for a 6-foot-6, 328-pound teammate.

“The suspension would probably be messed up,” Jones added.

Thanks to a bold new era of name, image and likeness compensation deals across college sports, plenty of star players are cruising around campus in a fancy ride. But for every NIL millionaire like Robinson, there are thousands of athletes who have hardly struck it rich.

“For sure, you have the haves and the have-nots,” said Jake Brandon, who founded a NIL collective at BYU to help put some extra money in the pockets of Cougar athletes. “We’ve given out thousands and thousands of dollars to the athletes, but we haven’t given out millions and millions of dollars to the athletes.”

According to the NIL platform INFLCR, the average transaction involving a college football player is $3,396, while a similar platform called Athliance puts it at $3,391. But those numbers are skewed by exceptionally large deals signed by elites such as Robinson and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud; the median deal through INFLCR’s platform is just $53.

That’s hardly enough for a tank of gas in Robinson’s flashy orange Lamborghini.

Jones can at least count himself among those cashing in better than that. At Texas, the Horns With Heart NIL group has pledged to pay every scholarship offensive lineman $50,000 a year for work on behalf of charities. It’s not millions, but it’s still a lot compared to most.

“The most common request I get from athletes is, ‘Can you help me get a NIL deal to get groceries this month?’ Or, ‘I got a flat tire in my sidewall and I don’t have the money to cover it. Can you help me get a NIL deal?’” Brandon recalls telling a local Utah business. “So the majority of people in college football, if you look at the broad spectrum, are not walking away with six-figure NIL deals. They’re more likely to be walking away with a couple extra thousand dollars.”

They’re more like the deals found on the Opendorse platform, where Tennessee fans can get a recorded shoutout from linebacker Tyler Baron for as little as $10 or an autograph for $25. Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez will author a targeted social media post starting at $125 while Memphis defensive back Quindell Johnson is open to custom requests.

The Opendorse offers are take ’em-or-leave ’em opportunities, allowing athletes to decide what makes sense for them.

“For me, it’s been nothing more than fun,” said Martinez, the prolific former Nebraska quarterback who will start for the Wildcats this season. “I’ve never wanted it to stress me out.”

The additional stress is why some players, such as Iowa’s Riley Moss, have opted out of NIL deals entirely.

The Big Ten’s top defensive back last season, Moss declined to participate in a players-led collective called the Iowa City NIL Club so that he could focus on this season and, with any luck, embark on a far more lucrative NFL career.