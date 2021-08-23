Neave named Assistant Principal at Westosha-Central

The Westosha-Central High School district has named Tom Neave as the new Assistant Principal.

“Tom Neave was selected from a pool of 31 applicants and went through a multi-phase interview process that included administrators, professional staff, and students,” district administrator John Gendron said. “Tom is a leader that will build upon the great things in place, support the work of our staff, and question and analyze opportunities for growth.”

Neave most recently served as a Business Education teacher at Central, where he also served as the DECA advisor and school store advisor. He began his teaching career at Kettle Moraine High School, where he served as a Business Education teacher, leading multiple activities.

Gendron said Neave is committed to student success, both academically and emotionally. Among the reasons Neave was selected include his ability to:

Communicate a passion for student learning and success.

Create a vision for helping each and every student grow, learn, and develop.

Share ideas and experiences for professional development for teachers centered on personalized learning, flexible learning opportunities, and interventions to assist struggling students.