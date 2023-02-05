The Parkside women's basketball team hosted the Lake Superior State Lakers on Saturday in De Simone Arena. It was a special day for the program, as Parkside celebrated Alumni Day at the Games. The Rangers added to the excitement of the day by achieving two program milestones, including breaking a school record that had stood since 1988, on the way to a blowout win over the Lakers.

How it happened

The Rangers got started with a historic basket, as Alyssa Nelson scored a driving layup to her 2,000th career point. She is the first player in program history to reach this milestone. Parkside jumped out to an early 7-2 lead, with points coming from Sheridan Flauger and Paty Gallasova. The Rangers continued to hold their lead through the quarter. A three at the buzzer from Gallasova extended the lead to ten as the Rangers led 27-17. Gallasova led the Rangers with eight points.

Nelson got the Rangers rolling in the second quarter, scoring five of the Rangers eight points to open the quarter. The Rangers built their lead out to 15 points, leading 38-23 with 6:30 to play. The Lakers found some momentum in the middle of the quarter, going on a 6-3 run to slightly close the gap. The Rangers retook momentum and went on an offensive tear to close out the half. The Rangers closed the final four minutes on a 12-4 run to lead 57-36 at the half. Nelson led the Rangers with 15 points at the half, with Gallasova right behind her with 12. Flauger led the Rangers with five assists.

The Rangers continued to control the tempo in the third quarter, outscoring the Lakers 18-7 in the opening five minutes. The Rangers dominated the quarter, scoring 33 points while holding the Lakers to just 14. Nelson led the way with 23 points. Gallasova, Flauger, Lamija Coric and Kendal Zeiter all found themselves in double digits for scoring heading into the fourth.

The Rangers were on record watch heading into the fourth, needing just 18 points to tie the single game scoring record for the program. Mara McAdams and Kayla Bohr added four points to the team total early in the quarter. Courtney Schoenbeck converted an and-one layup to cut the record chase to 11. Schoenbeck would hit another pair of free throws to get the Rangers to 99. A three from Grace Lomen got the Rangers into triple digits and just six points from the record. Another three from Coric gave her a career high 17 points and brought the Rangers within three. A layup from Bohr brought the Rangers within one point of history. McAdams found Lomen in the low post, allowing Lomen to draw the foul and sink two free throws to break the single game record.

A look at the stats

Nelson led the Rangers with 23 points. Coric finished with 17 points, two rebounds, and two assists. She was perfect from behind the three-point arc, shooting five for five on the day. Gallasova finished with 16 points, four rebounds, and six assists. Lomen ended with 14 points, six rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Flauger and Zeiter each ended with ten points in the contest. Zeiter led the Rangers with seven rebounds. Margot Woughter led the Lakers with 23 points.

What's next

Parkside basketball is back in action on Saturday, Feb. 11 as the Rangers host Purdue Northwest at 1 p.m.