New charges filed in December shooting

As an officer attempted to chase Foster, she slipped on some ice while she crossed the sidewalk and suffered injuries to both her knees and the palms of her hands, the complaint states.

Police recovered two black handguns in the backyard of a residence on 23rd Avenue and also observed multiple footprints in the snow coming from the direction of the crash that also "were consistent with officers' initial announced direction of travel of the suspects."

A total of 41 fired bullet casings were recovered by police from the area of the shooting, the complaint states.

Two others arrested

Williams was taken into custody following the crash. He admitted he ran from the police and that he had been present at the shooting incident near the bar. He told police the first set of shots were fired in his direction, and then witnessed two men, one of them Webster, return fire.

The three got into a vehicle, and when it crashed Williams said he fled because he had a warrant. He admitted he brought a gun with him that night that he had been holding for Webster. After he handed the gun to Webster, Williams said he saw him hand it to Foster.