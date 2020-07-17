New pastor to serve Immanuel and Kenosha Korean UMC

Additionally, Lee has a passion for music and outreach ministries. He hopes to work with Immanuel and the Korean church to reach out to the community in various outreach programs.

“I like church music; I have experiences as a conductor for church choirs and orchestra in Korea. I started a praise band with homeless people in Hawaii. We visited churches and nursing homes around with the praise band. It was a great joyful experience,” he said. “I like to play golf, but I also like watching many other sports including soccer and basketball.”

While Lee has not personally met his congregants, they have gathered virtually to become acquainted with each other and participated in a “Get to know your new pastor” video conference.

“We wish to open the church sometime soon, but we will monitor every day and see when we should open the church,” he said. “Since COVID-19 seemed to be getting worse, our church leaders and I have decided not to open until the end of July. However, we will build up a better online worship service and fellowship system so that our church members and people around us are still connected to the church and God.”