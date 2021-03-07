New plan: Will Foxconn follow through this time?

Both companies said the collaboration will “revolutionize the automotive industry.” They compared their work to the scientific discoveries of Isaac Newton. And hinted they could even manufacture the cars here in Wisconsin.
The partnership announcement is the latest for the Taiwanese mega-manufacturer. It follows a string of high-profile announcements that have been abandoned by the company or that have severely underperformed the company’s promises.
There were the coffee kiosks, which promised “a cutting-edge, cloud-based, robotic retail platform” for caffeine sales. There were the ventilators that were going to be produced in Wisconsin to help respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both projects ended soon after they were announced. The coffee kiosks were never made. And it's never been publicly said how many ventilators were actually produced in Mount Pleasant.
Last month, California-based Fisker announced its partnership with Foxconn to make electric vehicles.
But Fisker, too, has struggled in the past. In 2013, the company laid off 75 percent of its workforce and filed for bankruptcy. However, Fisker announced in February that it remains on schedule to begin production on its next vehicle, the Fisker Ocean, by the end of next year.
With Fisker, Foxconn Technology Group Chairman Young-way Liu says global leaders in innovation are joining forces. But critics who have followed the company are skeptical.
Distrust remains high
Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, is anticipating the deal to make electric cars won’t go very far, either.
“From the beginning the lack of transparency, the lack of honesty and the lack of accountability from Foxconn has really plagued the project and investment,” Hintz told WPR. “It’s hard to take them seriously, even if there is a credible announcement.”
“Time after time you have a company that seems to be trying to buy time in a state that has been waiting almost four years for something to be true, and they string people along by announcing the next best thing, but I don’t know how anyone can believe them at this point,” he said.
Hintz said the company’s Wisconsin operations have appeared to be virtually nonexistent for nearly four years, Wisconsin Public Radio reported, and that the very idea that an electric car would be made in the United States doesn’t make sense.
“Everything that they have promised so far, none of it has been true, and none of it has played out,” Hintz said. “A lot of the more ridiculous proposals seemed to be before the 2018 election. Some of the more recent proposals seem to be continuing to buy time for a company that is still more interested in maintaining favorable trade status than actually doing something here.”
On Oct. 29, Racine County Supervisor Jody Spencer joined other elected officials on a tour of Foxconn’s Mount Pleasant facility, including its multipurpose building. The tour was given by Foxconn representatives who walked them through the building for about 20 minutes.
Spencer said something seemed off while she was there.
“It was a massive building with few people working,” Spencer said. “To be honest, I didn’t know what was real and what was framed for the tour.”
When Foxconn arrived in Wisconsin in 2017, Spencer wasn’t an elected official. She was a mail carrier in Racine. Like a lot of other people, she was doubtful the company could live up to its promises. She said she ran for office in 2020 for many reasons, but Foxconn’s lack of transparency was one of them.
Like anyone else in the region, she wants to see the economic development that a massive new factory can bring. But she’s become even more skeptical that the company will ever deliver.
She said the tour didn’t change her mind.
On the flip side, after touring the facility in late January, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, told his constituents in an email: “It was nice to see firsthand where Foxconn is producing products for data infrastructure, such as servers. We have been told that Foxconn has begun to add more production lines within its Smart Manufacturing Center in response to customer demand. It was exciting to see the progress at the facility.
“In spite of the naysayers, Foxconn is moving forward.”
Hope unfulfilled
Along with dead-end partnerships, the one-time promise of manufacturing the latest high-tech LCD monitors in a “Generation 10.5″ facility in Mount Pleasant is at a standstill.
Roughly 2,500 acres of land in Mount Pleasant remain in a state of construction, marked with unfinished buildings — land that was once peoples’ homes; some sold their property, some had it seized through eminent domain.
The original $3 billion contract between Foxconn and the state is being renegotiated. The state has denied Foxconn any consideration of tax credits because there’s no activity in Mount Pleasant resembling any of the detailed production included in the contract with the state, said Hintz, who is a board member of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.
The tech giant’s arrival in 2017 brought hope for more than just a massive manufacturing campus in southeastern Wisconsin. The worldwide company’s arrival brought dreams for new technologies, new educational opportunities and the possibility that the state would be put on the international stage — all promises made by Foxconn.
Instead, for many, Foxconn remains a major disappointment.
Here’s a look at what Foxconn promised Wisconsin — and where those promises stand today.
Servers?
In November, Bloomberg reported Foxconn planned to assemble key components of Google servers in Wisconsin. At the time, a Foxconn representative confirmed the company was developing its data center infrastructure and high-performance computing “capabilities” in Wisconsin, but declined to name any customers.
The current status of this project is unknown, and Foxconn representatives did not return requests for comment.
Coffee machines never were made
Meanwhile, Foxconn has announced other partnerships and products it planned to manufacture in Mount Pleasant.
In September 2019, Foxconn and start-up company Briggo partnered so Foxconn could manufacture robotic coffee machines. Briggo was acquired by Coca-Cola two months after the announcement and the partnership never moved forward.
Foxconn did not respond to questions. A spokesperson at The Coca-Cola Co. said the agreement between Briggo and Foxconn Technology Group “was dissolved prior to Briggo being acquired by The Coca-Cola Company.”
Innovation centers
Foxconn announced in 2018 and 2019 it would open so-called “innovation centers” in Green Bay, Eau Claire, Racine and Madison. Each of the centers were to employ 100 to 200 people in high-tech and research and development jobs, the company said.
Foxconn executives purchased buildings in each of the cities, but never moved forward with plans. Foxconn did not respond to request for comment on the innovation centers.
Kevin Vonck was the development director for the city of Green Bay until August 2020 when he took a job in Richmond, Va. He worked closely with Foxconn on plans for the innovation center when it was first announced in June 2018, until he stopped hearing from the company in early 2020.
Vonck said he knew a 14,000-square-foot project in Green Bay wasn’t going to be high on the list of priorities for a worldwide company, but early on he said there was momentum for the project.
“Then they just seemed to slow down,” Vonck said. “The meetings just became fewer and far between, they had some staff turnover and Green Bay just didn’t seem like it was their top priority.”
The same has been true in Racine, Madison and Eau Claire, where representatives say they haven’t been in contact with Foxconn about the centers since the end of 2019.
“We were told at some point that they need to focus on meeting their obligations and the build-out of the campus in Mount Pleasant before the innovation centers,” said Shannon Powell, spokesperson for the City of Racine.
But that isn’t a good enough answer for Matthew Jewell, an engineering professor at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
Jewell has been interested in the innovation centers since they were first announced as a potential place for his students to work. Foxconn planned to occupy the first floor of Haymarket Landing, a residence hall with private business space in downtown Eau Claire.
“This space is all glass enclosed on three sides, and it essentially hasn’t changed at all — bare concrete floor, bare walls, no discernable development that we can tell,” Jewell said.
Jewell said as a resident of Eau Claire, he was excited because the innovation centers were pitched as a transformational project that would bring good-paying jobs to the city.
“Certainly, as a faculty member at UW-Eau Claire, we’re looking for opportunities for students, and we were excited to get our students plugged into that, and of course that hasn’t been done,” he added.