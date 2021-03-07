New plan: Will Foxconn follow through this time?

“Everything that they have promised so far, none of it has been true, and none of it has played out,” Hintz said. “A lot of the more ridiculous proposals seemed to be before the 2018 election. Some of the more recent proposals seem to be continuing to buy time for a company that is still more interested in maintaining favorable trade status than actually doing something here.”

“Time after time, you have a company that seems to be trying to buy time in a state that has been waiting almost four years for something to be true, and they string people along by announcing the next best thing, but I don’t know how anyone can believe them at this point.”

On Oct. 29, Racine County Supervisor Jody Spencer joined other elected officials on a tour of Foxconn’s Mount Pleasant facility, including its multipurpose building. The tour was given by Foxconn representatives who walked them through the building for about 20 minutes.

Spencer said something seemed off while she was there.

“It was a massive building with few people working,” Spencer said. “To be honest, I didn’t know what was real and what was framed for the tour.”