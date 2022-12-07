New turf installed at Indian Trail's Jaskwhich Stadium

Jaskwhich Stadium, located at 6800 60 St., received a face lift with new turf, which was installed over the past month.

The project, which cost just under $475,000, was originally slated as a summer project, but was pushed back due to supply chain complications, according to Director of Facilities Patrick Finnemore.

"The original plan was to replace the turf in the summer. Contractors were hired and the turf ordered back in early spring and everything was scheduled and set to go," Finnemore said in an email. "Unfortunately the plant in Georgia that makes the fibers had some type of major equipment problem and production of the fibers was shut down for several weeks. That impacted how quickly the turf could be manufactured after the fibers were received by the synthetic turf manufacturer."

Because the delivery of the turf was delayed until the second week of September, and the three-week installation time, it was decided to hold off on the turf installation until after the fall athletics season concluded.

The replacement of the turf was a long time coming. The turf, which was installed in 2008, was part of the Indian Trail referendum project.

"The standard life expectancy of a synthetic turf field is 8 years, but with proper care and maintenance fields generally last 10-12 years. The field at Jaskwhich is 14.5 years old, and is more than ready for replacement," Finnemore said. "Prior to the construction of the Bradford Stadium, and during the reconstruction of Ameche Field, Jaskwhich was oftentimes the only field being used by the KUSD high schools as well as the private schools in Kenosha, so the amount of use in some of the 14 plus years has been extensive."