New warehouse near I-94 proposed; Plan Commission approves preliminary stages

A proposed large-scale building on recently annexed land near Interstate 94 has advanced to the next stage in the review process.
The Kenosha Plan Commission gave a favorable recommendation Thursday for a building ranging in size from 850,640 square feet to 1,096,640 square feet at 10601 38th St.
Commissioners took up a pair of issues related to the property during the recent review — a certified survey map and an agreement between the city and developer PIX V1 Kenosha Property Co. LLC.
Portions of the property were recently detached from the Town of Somers and added to Kenosha’s municipal boundaries. The entire 78.19-acre site is currently zoned for manufacturing use.
Several staffers within the city’s planning and zoning department recently outlined the early-stage proposal for the site.
“The applicant is proposing to combine six existing lots into one lot,” Brian Wilke, development coordinator, and Rich Schroeder, deputy director, wrote in a memo. “There is a proposed speculative warehouse for this combined site, referred to as Commerce 94.”
During deliberations, city officials said the building could be subdivided with multiple tenants, or house a single tenant at the site.
Despite the still-tentative nature of the development, commissioners moved forward with their favorable recommendation after sharing myriad comments.
Ald. David Bogdala, who sits on the Plan Commission, said the size of the proposed building lends itself to a full-fledged distribution center, akin to the sprawling Amazon facility along I-94.
“I’ll support it now, but this all seems a little loosey-goosey to me,” Bogdala said.
Commissioner Mark Bourque also recognized the unknowns about the project before casting his favorable vote.
“Although it is speculative … I have confidence it will be back-filled,” Bourque said.
The Commerce 94 project is set to go before two other city panels — the Public Works Committee and Storm Water Utility Committee — before advancing to the City Council for a final, binding vote.
In other business, the commission:
- Gave the final set of approvals to Waukegan Tire, 5512 75th St. The family-run operation is opening its first Wisconsin store out of a 9,350 square foot building that previously housed a National Pride auto center and Right Trailers. Commissioners, which have the final say on the approvals, granted Waukegan Tire a conditional-use permit. The approval came on the heels of a preliminary review last month.
- Issued a pair of conditional-use permits for building modifications at existing Culvers restaurants at 5220 Green Bay Road and 8124 Sheridan Road. The dual Culvers locations plan on installing an additional drive-through lane. The restaurant’s franchisee cited increased drive-through traffic since the onset of the pandemic as a reason for the change.
