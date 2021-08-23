New warehouse near I-94 proposed; Plan Commission approves preliminary stages

A proposed large-scale building on recently annexed land near Interstate 94 has advanced to the next stage in the review process.

The Kenosha Plan Commission gave a favorable recommendation Thursday for a building ranging in size from 850,640 square feet to 1,096,640 square feet at 10601 38th St.

Commissioners took up a pair of issues related to the property during the recent review — a certified survey map and an agreement between the city and developer PIX V1 Kenosha Property Co. LLC.

Portions of the property were recently detached from the Town of Somers and added to Kenosha’s municipal boundaries. The entire 78.19-acre site is currently zoned for manufacturing use.

Several staffers within the city’s planning and zoning department recently outlined the early-stage proposal for the site.

“The applicant is proposing to combine six existing lots into one lot,” Brian Wilke, development coordinator, and Rich Schroeder, deputy director, wrote in a memo. “There is a proposed speculative warehouse for this combined site, referred to as Commerce 94.”

During deliberations, city officials said the building could be subdivided with multiple tenants, or house a single tenant at the site.