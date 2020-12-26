New Year's Day open house at Kenosha Freedom Faith Ministries

To ring in the New Year, Kenosha Freedom Faith Ministries will host a New Year’s Day open house.

All members of the community have been invited to stop by 1009 Washington Road from 4 to 8 p.m. for light refreshments, prayer and fellowship.

It marks the latest step in a growing local ministry.

Five years ago, Judy and Dale Colson purchased the former St. Casimir complex at 1009 Washington Road, and they are in process of remodeling the buildings to serve the community.

Currently they offer Friday evening nondenominational services in the church building, named The Garden Church. Services begin at 7 p.m. and last approximately 90 minutes.

“We are an evangelistic ministry,” explained Judy. “We don’t like to take people away from their regular churches, so this way they can come and join us on Friday evenings when we have our services.”

While their overall ministry has been growing slowly due to financial constraints, Judy explained that many who frequent their weekly food pantry make their way over to the Friday evening services. She said they try to meet the needs of those who are hurting in the community.

Spanish language outreach