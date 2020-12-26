New Year's Day open house at Kenosha Freedom Faith Ministries

To ring in the New Year, Kenosha Freedom Faith Ministries will host a New Year’s Day open house.
All members of the community have been invited to stop by 1009 Washington Road from 4 to 8 p.m. for light refreshments, prayer and fellowship.
It marks the latest step in a growing local ministry.
Five years ago, Judy and Dale Colson purchased the former St. Casimir complex at 1009 Washington Road, and they are in process of remodeling the buildings to serve the community.
Currently they offer Friday evening nondenominational services in the church building, named The Garden Church. Services begin at 7 p.m. and last approximately 90 minutes.
“We are an evangelistic ministry,” explained Judy. “We don’t like to take people away from their regular churches, so this way they can come and join us on Friday evenings when we have our services.”
While their overall ministry has been growing slowly due to financial constraints, Judy explained that many who frequent their weekly food pantry make their way over to the Friday evening services. She said they try to meet the needs of those who are hurting in the community.
Spanish language outreach
“There was a woman who was coming regularly to get food and one weekend when she came, she was crying and so sad,” said Judy. “She was Hispanic, and I had a hard time understanding her, but I finally figured out that her husband had left her with three boys and had gone back to Texas. For two or three weeks she came, and I prayed with her. I told her that the Word says that God hates divorce, and he wants them to stay together. She came back the fourth time and was so happy because her husband had returned. Then I started crying because it was an answer to prayer.”
The Colson’s begin to realize that 60 percent of the individuals coming to the pantry are Hispanic, so they began offering a Hispanic service every third Friday to meet their needs.
“We have a friend who is a pastor, and speaks Spanish so he holds those services, but we always have them interpreted in English as well,” said Judy. “We are happy that we are growing for the Spanish speaking people as well.”
Plans for their ministries
The Colson’s have many plans for Freedom Faith Ministries, such as a 24-hour Prayer Line, retreats, bible studies, opening a bible college and hosting mission trips but they are hoping to fulfill the immediate need of installing restrooms in the church building.
“For some reason they never had bathrooms in the church building and it is a real problem when people come for services and they need to use the facilities,” said Judy. “We have let them use the bathrooms in the former convent, but it is better to remain in the church when we are having services.”
The couple has applied for grants for operating costs and various needs of their ministry, but due to COVID, everything seems to be backlogged.
“We have seven applications that are in the process; they have not denied us, but they are taking forever to respond,” said Judy. “If we could come up with the funds to install the two bathrooms, that would be a huge burden lifted and more people would want to come for services.”
Food pantry needs
One of the immediate needs they are filling in the community is their Saturday food pantry. Thanks to donations from Feeding America and The Shalom Center, they have helped 400-500 families through tough times.
“We are so blessed to receive this much food – I would say at least 5000 pounds of food each week, said Judy. “Because of COVID we are doing a drive-through pantry right now, but we always take time to pray with those who come through and often they begin coming to church here. God is taking care of all of us and keeping us going.”