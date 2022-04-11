Newgarden overcomes Herta

Colton Herta is so good on the downtown streets of Long Beach, and was so strong this weekend, that a second consecutive victory seemed automatic.

Not so fast, scowled Josef Newgarden, who went to sleep the night before the race Sunday stewing over a question he'd been asked after qualifying by a reporter who inquired, “At what point does Colton Herta check out tomorrow?”

“Like what is that? I thought it was such a bizarre question and I went to bed last night and I went, ‘You know what? That kid is not checking out. There’s just no way,'” Newgarden said.

And so Newgarden kept the pole-sitter in sight when Herta peeled away Sunday in Herta's home race. Herta led the first 28 laps but Newgarden chipped away and used strategy and pit stops to move to the front and win his second consecutive race of the season.

It was his first career victory in 10 starts at the most prestigious street course race in the United States. He was the leader in the 2011 Indy Lights race when he crashed with two laps remaining.

“It's a huge pleasure to finally be able to win around this place,” Newgarden said. “It's pretty special to finally get one.”

Newgarden led a race-high 32 laps to move Team Penske to 3-0 on the new IndyCar season. Penske teammate Scott McLaughlin won the opener at St. Petersburg, then Newgarden won at Texas and now Long Beach to bump McLaughlin from the championship lead.

Team Penske last opened an IndyCar season with three consecutive wins in 2012, when the team won the first four races.

Newgarden was challenged over the final 15 laps by Romain Grosjean, the former Formula One driver seeking his first career IndyCar victory. Jimmie Johnson, who broke his hand in a crash Friday and raced with a carbon fiber cast, crashed with 10 laps remaining to bring out the caution and give Grosjean and reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou a shot on a final restart.

The race went green with five laps remaining and Grosjean got several good looks inside of Newgarden but couldn't pull even to attempt a winning pass. Takuma Sato crashed with a lap remaining to bring out a final caution and Newgarden won under yellow.

“This is not an easy race to win. I don’t know what it looked like from the outside, but I was working my butt off with Grojean there at the end," said Newgarden.

The victory gave General Motors a sweep in Long Beach; Cadillac went 1-2 on Saturday in the IMSA sports car race and Newgarden won in a Chevrolet.

Soccer

Fox will televise 35 World Cup matches on its main Fox broadcast network, including all three U.S. first-round games in Qatar and all from the quarterfinals on.

The total on the Fox network is down from 38 at the 2018 tournament in Russia. There will be 29 on the FS1 cable network, an increase of three, Fox said Monday.

This year’s tournament was shifted from its usual June-July period until Nov. 21 to Dec. 18 because of the summer heat in Qatar. With the NFL in season, the four Sunday group matches on Nov. 27 and the two Sunday round-of-16 matches on Dec. 4 will be on FS1. Twenty-seven of the FS1 matches are in the group stage.

All matches will be streamed on the Fox Sports app.

Fox will be televising the second of three World Cups for which it bought U.S. English-language television rights. ESPN and ABC had U.S. English-language TV rights from 1994 through 2014.

U.S. Spanish-language television rights are held by NBCUniversal’s Telemundo.

Fox’s main network will televise 21 group stage matches and six round-of-16 matches. Among the Fox matches, all but one kick off at 10 a.m., 11 am. or noon EST, with the exception the tournament opener between the Netherlands and Senegal, which starts at 5 a.m. EST.

The Thanksgiving schedule includes an FS1 doubleheader between Switzerland and Cameroon at 5 a.m. EST and Uruguay-South Korea at 8 a.m. EST. That will be followed by a Fox doubleheader of Portugal-Ghana at 11 a.m. EST and Brazil-Serbia at 2 p.m. EST.

U.S. games include a Black Friday matchup against England on Nov. 25. The Americans close the tournament’s opening day against Scotland, Ukraine or Wales, and they also play Iran on Nov. 29. All U.S. group games kick off at 2 p.m. EST.

The final at Lusail starts at 10 a.m. EST, an hour earlier in U.S. time than the 2018 championship match in Moscow. Nine of 10 World Cup finals from 1978 through 2014 started in the 2-3:30 p.m. EDT range. The exception was the 2002 finale in Japan, which began at 7 a.m. EDT.

