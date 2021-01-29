NEWS BRIEFS: County ADRC offers caregivers course

County ADRC offers caregivers course
The Kenosha County Aging and Disability Resource Center is now accepting applications for its next "Powerful Tools for Caregivers" course, to be conducted online. It is a free, six-week educational series designed by Stanford University, intended to teach skills for how to take care of one’s self while caring for a loved one.
“Caregivers are now spending much of their time at home with their loved ones or are unable to visit their loved ones who are quarantined in care facilities and may be feeling a greater amount of stress,” said Valeree Lecey, master trainer and workshop leader for the course.
The program is designed to help family caregivers reduce stress, improve self-confidence, communicate feelings better, balance their lives, increase their ability to make tough decisions and locate helpful resources.
The online sessions will be held from 10 a.m. to noon each Wednesday, Feb. 24 through March 31.
To participate, caregivers must have internet access and access to a computer, iPad or other tablet. They will receive a brief phone call from the program leader prior to the first session on how to use the Zoom video conference program.
Registration is required by Feb. 19. To register, call 262-605-6646 or click the red registration button at http://adrc.kenoshacounty.org.
Start process now for free ID to vote
The 2021 spring primary is weeks away and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles has issued information on how residents can get valid identification for voting purposes.
Valid IDs include a driver license, identification card, military or student ID card. There is no separate “voter ID.” A federally compliant REAL ID card is not required for voting purposes. Anyone unsure if their identification meets the requirements should visit the Wisconsin Elections Commission website to check.
To obtain identification to show at the polls for voting, begin online. A list of the required documents to bring to a DMV Customer Service Center is available at wisconsindmv.gov. If the required documents needed for an ID are not readily available, DMV has a Voter ID Petition Process, to obtain the necessary information. This process, available free of charge, can be used to quickly obtain a receipt valid to take to the polls for voting while the remaining documents or verifications are obtained.
Questions related to obtaining an ID to vote can be directed to the DMV’s toll-free Voter ID hotline at 844-588-1069. Questions regarding voter eligibility, poll locations, voter registration information or other election information can be directed to the Wisconsin Elections Commission at elections.wi.gov.
New app connects vets, resources
A new smartphone app, CVI HELP, can make it easier for area veterans to quickly connect with services they need, such as food, shelter, health care, financial/legal aid and employment. The app was developed by the Center for Veterans Issues Ltd. It is being promoted and implemented in collaboration with IMPACT 211 and the Southeastern Wisconsin Task Force on Veteran Suicide Prevention.
When a service tab is clicked, organizations’ services and contact information are listed, along with Google Maps location marks. The app also features emergency links for veterans who need immediate help. All information is available in English and Spanish. It is available in the Apple and Google Play app stores.
For more information, contact Eduardo Garza Jr., president/CEO of CVI, at 414-345-4272 or email Eduardo.Garza@cvivet.org, or Erica Schaaf, CVI app consultant, at 952-463-7626 or email erica@threesdesign.net.