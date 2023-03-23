'Blaze with Praise' revival Saturday

KENOSHA -- Prayer House Assembly of God in Kenosha will invite the public to be part of the "Blaze with Praise" Night Revival on Saturday, March 25.

Families, friends and the church community are invited to take part in the free event, which will feature an evening of worship starting at 6 p.m. It will feature blends of traditional hymns, gospel and contemporary worship songs.

It will be held at the church, 1525 24th Ave.

For more information, visit https://www.prayerhouseag.org/ or call Worship Leader Cheryl McCrary at 262-595-0500, Exte. #3.

Lawmakers to hold sessions on budget

Several area state legislators will hold budget listening sessions next week in both Kenosha and Racine, which are free and open to the public.

The sessions will include:

Tuesday, March 28, 6 to 7:30 p.m., at Gateway Technical College's Racine campus, 1001 S, Main St., in the Quad Lakes Room. Those planning to attend include en. Robert Wirch, D-Somers; Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Kensoha; and Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine.

Wednesday, March 29, from 6 to 7 p.m., at the Kenosha Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave., in Community Room A. Those planning to attend include Wirch, McGuire, and Rep. Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha.

The public is encouraged to attend.