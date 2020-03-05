News briefs

Police seek truck in hit-and-run

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Police are seeking information on a vehicle and its driver who fled the scene of a two-car crash on Highway 50 near 104th Avenue.

According to police, a westbound, dark-colored pickup truck struck another vehicle at 3:24 p.m. then fled the scene.

Two people in the other vehicle were injured and were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. Their conditions were not known.

The pickup truck sustained damaged to the front driver's side. Another motorist captured a photo of the fleeing vehicle with a dashboard camera.

Anyone with information about the crash or the pickup truck should contact Pleasant Prairie Police at 262-694-7333 and refer to Case No. 20-03572 or call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

City ice rink closed for season

The outdoor ice rink at Veterans Memorial Park outside of City Hall, 625 52nd St., closed for the season on Thursday.

With the approach of spring, warm weather has made the surface of the rink unsuitable for skating, ending the season for 2019-20.

The ice rink will re-open later in the year, around the end of November.

