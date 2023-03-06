Wich to hold open office hours

KENOSHA -- State Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, will hold open office hours to hear from the public on important state issues on Saturday, March 11.

He will be at the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave., in Room A., from 2 to 3 p.m.

Kenosha church chili fundraiser

KENOSHA -- Trinity Lutheran Church, 7104 39th Ave., will host a chili fundraiser on Sunday, March 12, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The meal will include 16 ounces of chili, two dinner rolls, grape salad and Texas sheet cake. All dinners are $15, and extra chili is $6. Payments can be by check made out to Trinity Lutheran Church, or by cash in an envelope at the door when the food is picked up.

The last day to order for the fundraiser is Thursday, March 9. The chili will be available to pick-up only at the west entrance doors.

Call or text to pre-order to Sandy at 262-945-2141, or Gayle at 262-237-9448.

School Board candidate forum set

KENOSHA -- Candidates for the Kenosha Unified School Board will meet in a public candidate forum on Wednesday, March 15.

The event will be held at Indian Trail High School & Academy auditorium, 6800 60th St., from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

In the Kenosha Unified School District School Board race, incumbent Yolanda Adams is facing newcomer Lamar Madison.

Indian Trail High students will conduct the event and interview the School Board candidates.

City plans document shredding

The City of Kenosha will offer an opportunity for residents to shred documents free of charge at three city locations from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 25.

Shredding will be offered outside in the parking lots at the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave.; at Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave., and at the Kenosha Water Utility, 4401 Green Bay Road.

Kenosha residents are welcome to bring up to five bags or boxes of items to be shredded by Shred-It representatives. A future shredding opportunity will take place on Saturday, sEPT. 30 (which also includes hard drive destruction at the Kenosha Water Utility location).