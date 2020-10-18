NEWS BRIEFS

Hometown hero nominations sought

The Kenosha Hometown Heroes Commission is seeking nominations for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing praiseworthy people who have served or are currently serving in the United States Armed Forces as Hometown Heroes. The requirement is that they were born in, currently reside in, or have previously resided for 10 years or more at any time, in the City of Kenosha. A nominator may submit one nomination per quarter.

Nomination forms are available by calling 262-653-4000 or going to the city website: www.kenosha.org

The Kenosha Hometown Heroes Commission will review nominations based on military service (decoration/military awards, military specialty schools, length of service and tours of duty), community service (veteran organizations, volunteer work, civic organizations, and community awards), and other accomplishments (going above and beyond the call of duty or any other special notes for consideration).

All award winners will receive a congratulatory certificate from the mayor. The winner from each quarter will be considered for the Kenosha Hometown Hero of that Year.

