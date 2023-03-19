Coalition plans School Board candidates forum

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Coalition for Dismantling Racism will host a Kenosha Unified School District School Board candidates forum on Monday, March 27.

It will be held at 6 p.m. at the Kenosha Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave., in the Activities Room. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

The forum is in partnership with Congregations United to Serve Humanity, Kenosha Education Justice Coalition and Kenosha Youth Coalition. It will be moderated by Tamarra Coleman and Len Iaquinta.

For more information, contact Adelene Greene at 262-412-2098.

FORUM ON WEDNESDAY

On Point Communications will host a forum for the two candidates at the Italian American Club, 2217 52nd St., on Wednesday, March 22, starting at 6 p.m. Doors will open at 5:15 p.m. Each candidate will have three minutes for their opening statement and the be asked 10 questions with 90 seconds for each answer.

Those with questions bout the March 22 forum can contact Brian Thomas at onpointKenosha@yahoo.com or call 414-719-4771.

Nature Center to host Owl Prowl

BRISTOL — The Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. will host “Owl Prowl” with Fellow Mortals Wildlife Hospital on Saturday, March 25, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Wildlife educator Aimee Sosenko will teach attendees about the work that Fellow Mortals Wildlife Hospital does and introduce them to some of the hospital’s owl ambassadors, after which nature center staff will lead attendees on a night hike to listen for owls in the woods.

The program will begin with an indoor portion including the presence of live animals and end with an outdoor hike on dark trails. leave pets at home (service animals are the exception).

The program carries a suggested donation of $5/person to benefit Fellow Mortals Wildlife Hospital. All ages are welcome and no registration is required. Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for more upcoming events.

Area bridge club results listed

MOUNT PLEASANT — Each week two ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played at 12:15 p.m. Monday and Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. People must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination to play. Call Henry Kensler, club manager, at 262-652-6173 for reservations. Recent winners are:

Mar. 10: Paul Schroeder – Donald Urquhart, first place; Annie Krause – Ellen Easley, second place; Mary Matthews – Henry Kensler and Katie Patzke – Wayne Hejny, tied for third place.

Mar. 13: George Urquhart – Janet Urquhart, first place; Richard Arneson – Gloria Arneson, second place; Donald Urquhart—Mark Langer, third place.

Police speaker to talk of frauds, scams

KENOSHA — Jody Spiegelhoff of the Racine Police Department White Collar Crime Unit will give a presentation on Monday, March 20, on common fraud schemes and scams, and discuss ways to protect yourself from falling victim to them.

Sponsored by Adventures in Lifelong Learning, the presentation will be held at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Student Center Cinema and will be in-person only. A parking permit or handicap sticker will be required.

Spiegelhoff is a 24 year veteran of the Racine Police Department, currently working in the White Collar Crime unit. Her caseload consists of various types of fraud, including check fraud, counterfeit currency, wire fraud and various other scams.

For more information contact www.uwp.edu/ALL or call 262-595-2793.

Adventures in Life Long Learning is an active senior group with a variety of education-oriented activities.

An annual membership fee of $50 includes access to lectures, focus groups, classes and day trips at a cost.