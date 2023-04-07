County sets free storm spotter’s class

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Division of Emergency Management in cooperation with the National Weather Service will be sponsoring a free storm spotter’s class on Wednesday, April 25, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at the Kenosha County Center, 19600-75th St., Bristol.

Trained storm spotters are the eyes and ears of the National Weather Service. Storm spotters provide critical information during severe weather to the County and the National Weather Service.

The class will inform citizens what they need to know to identify potentially hazardous weather and is excellent for those who want to become a trained storm spotter or just gain more knowledge about severe weather and tornadoes.

There is no obligation to become a storm spotter. This training will be led by a National Weather Service meteorologist.

According to the National Weather Service, there were 26 tornadoes confirmed in Wisconsin in 2022. This is higher than the state’s annual average of 23 tornadoes per year.

The April 25 course will cover severe weather, weather safety, how to be weather aware, severe weather watches and warnings, and how to help the National Weather Service as a trained spotter.

Law enforcement, fire departments, EMS, public works, and amateur radio operators often play a vital role during severe weather and are especially encouraged to attend.

Business plans free Easter egg hunt

A free holiday Easter egg hunt will be held at the Burger King restaurant at 6945 75th St., on Sunday, April 9, from 3 to 4 p.m.

The egg hunt will be held inside the business utilizing the restaurant’s playland. It is free and open to the public and children of all ages and families are invited and encouraged to attend.