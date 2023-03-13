City closes ice rink for season

The outdoor ice rink at Veterans Memorial Park has closed for the season, due to recent weather conditions.

The Downtown Kenosha rink had been closed several days ago while crews evaluated its status following the most recent snow/ice storm.

The ice rink will reopen later in the year, around the end of

November.

Drive planned for food pantry

The Knights of Columbus Divine Mercy-St. Anne Council 16022, along with St. Anne's 3rd Grade Faith Formation classes, will hold a food drive this weekend for for the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry.

It will be held Saturday, March 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday, March 19, from noon to 3 p.m. at Stinebrink's Piggly Wiggly 7600 Pershing Blvd

DMV spotlights voter ID information

Ahead of the Wisconsin Spring Election on April 4, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles reminds voters how to obtain identification, free of charge, that is valid for voting.

Valid identification for voting purposes includes a driver license, identification card, military or student ID card, etc. There is no separate “voter ID.” A federally compliant REAL ID card is not required for voting purposes. Anyone unsure if their identification meets the requirements should visit the Wisconsin Elections Commission website to check.

To obtain identification to show at the polls, begin online. A list of the required documents to bring to a DMV Customer Service Center is available at wisconsindmv.gov. If the required documents needed for an ID are not readily available, DMV has a process, called the Voter ID Petition Process , to obtain the necessary information. This process, available free of charge, may be used to quickly obtain a receipt valid to take to the polls for voting while the remaining documents or verifications are obtained.

tHOSE with questions related to obtaining an ID that can be used to vote should call DMV’s toll-free hotline at 844-588-1069.

Questions regarding voter eligibility, poll locations, voter registration information or other election information can be directed to the Wisconsin Elections Commission at elections.wi.gov.