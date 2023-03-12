KUSD candidate forums set

KENOSHA — Candidates for the Kenosha Unified School Board will meet in two upcoming public forums in the community.

In the Kenosha Unified School District School Board race, incumbent Yolanda Adams is facing newcomer Lamar Madison.

FORUM ON MARCH 15

A candidates will take part in a student-led forum on Wednesday, March 15. The event will be held at Indian Trail High School & Academy auditorium, 6800 60th St., from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. It has been organized by the Youth Leadership Cohort working with Building Our Future.

The doors open at 6 p.m It will feature students asking the School Board candidates questions that they’ve generated and is an opportunity to elevate the youth voice in Kenosha.

FORUM ON MARCH 22

On Point Communications will host a forum for the two candidates at the Italian American Club, 2217 52nd St., on Wednesday, March 22, starting at 6 p.m. Doors will open at 5:15 p.m. Each candidate will have three minutes for their opening statement and the be asked 10 questions with 90 seconds for each answer.

Those with questions bout the March 22 forum can contact Brian Thomas at onpointKenosha@yahoo.com or call 414-719-4771.

Kenosha ice rink temporarily closed

KENOSHA -- The City of Kenosha ice rink at Veterans Memorial Park is closed due to the recent heavy, wet snow damaging the ice.

The Kenosha Parks department hopes to have the rink operational again in a few days, but it is weather dependent.

Memory Cafe set Tuesday

Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center Dementia Care Specialist Susan Johnson and the Alzheimer’s Association will hold a Memory Café in Kenosha on Tuesday, March 14.

A Memory Cafe is a place for persons with mild cognitive impairment, early-stage Alzheimer’s, or related dementia, and their care partners to socialize. The group meets in-person at Kenosha libraries on the second Tuesday of each month.

Tuesday’s meeting will be at the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.from 1 to 2 p..

For questions and to register call the Alzheimer’s Association at 800-272-3900.

Lead free/healthy homes program

KENOSHA -- The Kenosha Landlord Association will host a presentation on the Lead Abatement and Healthy Homes Programs on Wednesday, March 15, at the Fireside Restaurant & Lounge, 2801 30th Ave.

Lindsay Sarauer from the Kenosha/Racine Lead Free Communities Partnership will detail the federally funded grant program designed to reduce lead hazards in the home making them healthier and safer for both owner and non-owner occupied dwellings. The current grant pays 85% of a contractor bid as opposed to 75% in previous years.

The meeting will begin with appetizers and networking at 6:30 p.m. and will be open to all landlords and homeowners. There is a $20 fee for non-members.

Restaurant supporting Walk MS

KENOSHA -- A Kenosha restaurant has announced plans to help raise funds as part of Walk MS.

Texas Roadhouse, 11841 71s St., will donate 10 percent of all food purchases on Wednesday, March 15, between 3 and 9 p.m., to Walk MS as part of Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month. The funds will be donated to the Walk MS event schedule for April 30 at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

Lifeguard training course set

KENOSHA -- The Kenosha Unified School District Recreation Department is sponsored a lifeguard training course in conjunction with the American Red Cross and registration is underway.

The American Red Cross lifeguard training and certification are required to be hired as an official Red Cross lifeguard. The detailed training includes both testing of hands-on skills as well as comprehension on written tests. The certification, which includes first aid, CPR and AED training, is valid for two years upon completion and accepted nationwide.

The course is a blended format, with seven hours online and 20 hours traditional in-person instruction. The online course must be completed prior to beginning the in-person classes.

Classes will be held at the Reuther High School pool, 913 57th St. (enter door #10 on the southeast side of the building near the parking lot on 10th Avenue). In-person classes will be Mondays, 4 to 9 p.m., on May 1, 8, 15 and 22.

Training course participants must attend and pass the pre-course swimming skills test conducted on Monday, May 1, between 4 and 9 a.m.

The training course class size is limited to 15 students. The fee is $150. Those interested in working for the KUSD Recreation Department Summer Instructional Swim Program upon completing the certification and hired as a swim assistnat can have the $150 fee refunded after committing to two consecutive summer work. programs with KUSD.

Registration is underway at https://forms.gle/9E6b1P2Qo9cWmKbz9 with a deadline of Friday, April 14.

Those with questions can call 262-359-6225.

ADRC course on reducing fall risks

KENOSHA -- Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center will hold a Stepping On course online beginning on Thursday, March 30. It is a free, seven-week educational series, to help reduce falls in older adults.

Participants will learn how to build and maintain the physical strength and balance needed to walk confidently. From footwear to prescriptions, it will cover information on what increases risks of a fall, how to avoid it, and how make an individualized action plan.

The online sessions will be held Thursdays March 30 through May 11 from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants will need internet access and access to a computer, iPad or other tablet.

For questions or to register call the ADRC at 262-605-6646.

Area bridge club results listed

MOUNT PLEASANT -- Each week two ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played at 12:15 p.m. Monday and Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. People must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination to play. Call Henry Kensler, club manager, at 262-652-6173 for reservations. Recent winners are:

Mar. 3 (open): George Urquhart – Janet Urquhart and Mark Langer – Daniele Langer, tied for first place; Paul Dorsey – Ellen Easley, third place.

Mar. 3 (299er): Katie Patzke - Wayne Hejny, first place; Denise Anastasio – Wilma Bass, second place; Jane Bekos – Stephanie McFall, third place.

Mar. 6: Mark Langer – Daniele Langer, first place; Mary Matthews – Donald Urquhart, second place; George Urquhart – Janet Urquhart, third place.