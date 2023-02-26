UW-Parkside seeks alumni award nominees

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is accepting nominations for its 2023-24 Distinguished Alumni Awards.

The deadline for nominations is March 20.

The nomination form is available on the UW-Parkside website. The university will honor alumni in the categories of achievement and service awards, recognizing alumni who excel in their chosen field or perform exemplary service to the community. Nominees must also have earned a bachelor’s or master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

To learn about the 2022-2023 Distinguished Alumni Award recipients or for more information about the awards, visit https://www.uwp.edu/alumni/awards/.

Center to hold ‘Maple Syrup Hikes’

BRISTOL — Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave., will hold “Maple Syrup Hikes” in Petrifying Springs County Park on Saturdays March 4t and March 11, with multiple hike times.

March is maple syrup time. Participants are invited to join center staff in Petrifying Springs County Park (not Bristol Woods) to learn all about how maple syrup is made, and the trees from which it is produced in an hour-long program. The sessions will start with a short hike, explanation of maple trees and sap production, hands-on tree tapping demonstration, and fininsh with a taste of the center’s own maple syrup.

The hikes are open to all ages at $6/person or $4.50/members. Group sizes are limited, so register early at www.pringlenc.org/events.

Caregiver Coffee Club meeting set

KENOSHA — Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center will hold a support group to help family caregivers who care for someone with Alzheimer’s disease or other form of dementia.

Participants can join others engaged in helping their loved ones manage day to day living. learn helpful tips and strategies. The Caregiver Coffee Club meets the first Wednesday of each month from 10 to 11 a.m., the next meeting will be on Wednesday, March 1. The support group is available in-person or virtually. It is facilitated by Susan Johnson, dementia care specialist with the Kenosha County ADRC.

To register call 262-605-6646.

New family caregiver group to meet

KENOSHA — The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center is offering a new Family Caregiver Support Group, the first Thursday of every month.

Family caregivers often don’t see themselves as caregivers, they simply think of themselves as the husband, sister, daughter or friend. Defined, a family caregiver is a person who provides support for an adult who needs assistance with daily living activities, such as cooking, driving, shopping, laundry and paying bills.

Join fellow caregivers, either virtually or in-person, as you share your experiences, ask questions and learn from others. The group is facilitated by the ADRC’s Margaret Ricchio, caregiver support specialist, and Susan Johnson, dementia care specialist.

The next meeting will be Thursday, March 2, 4 to 5 p.m. The in-person location is 8600 Sheridan Road, entrance D.