Kenosha's alternate side parking ends Friday

Alternate side street parking for the City of Kenosha ends on Friday, March 31.

Since it is enforced in the early morning hours each night, and ends at the end of the month, its final night of enforcement is Friday.

All other parking regulations must be followed, city officials said. In the event of an early spring snowstorm which requires a city snow emergency, all vehicles would still be required to be off city streets to allow plows to clear the snow.

Egg hunt to be held after dark

PADDOCK LAKE -- The Lions of Club of Paddock Lake will hold an extraordinary egg hunt for youth ages 11-17 on Friday, March 31, at Old Settlers Park in Paddock Lake.

The egg hunt will be held after dark, at 7:30 pm, under a full moon. Participants are encourage to bring a flashlight for extra chances to find the elusive bigger prize eggs and a bag to contain their treasures.

There is a fee of $7 per participant and funds raised will support various local and state Lions projects.

Among the prizes will be: 4 Kingfish tickets w/hats; 4 Milwaukee Admirals tickets; Traxside pizza/soda party for 4; Antioch Pizza pizza vouchers; Festival gift cardl Citgo gift card; Dunkin Donut gift cards; Paddock Lake Sporting Goods gift card; Hansen’s Ice cream coupons for free scoops; a live stream kit (phone holder w/light); movie sized candy boxes; lip gloss sets; posters; and every egg will contain candy or other treats.

Nature Center to host egg hunt, nature hike

BRISTOL -- Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave., Bristol WI 53104 is hosting an "EGG-stravaganza!" on Saturday, April 1, for children ages 0-10, including photos with the bunny and extra nature activities, sponsored by A.M. Woodland Outdoor Design and Lotz Custom Carpentry Inc. The program, which is free, is full, but a waitlist is available for registration by March 31, in case spots open up.

The Nature Center will also host its monthly "Nature Hike" at 2 p.m. also on April 1. It was moved to 2 p.m. to accommodate the EGG-stravaganza event.

Participants can join PNC for a different hiking trail and theme each month. The free event is open to all ages, no registration required.

Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for more upcoming events.

Successful Tremper blood drive

KENOSHA -- Students, staff and community members crowded the Tremper High School gymnasium March 9 to donate blood at the 41st annual Tremper High School Blood Drive.

The final counts were 454 pints of blood donated; 494 people who showed up, and 79 who donated a "double red," which counts as 2 types of donation.

The event is held in partnership with Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin.

Area bridge club results listed

MOUNT PLEASANT -- Each week two ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played at 12:15 p.m. Monday and Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. People must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination to play. Call Henry Kensler, club manager, at 262-652-6173 for reservations. Recent winners are:

Mar. 17 (299er): Pete Christensen – Rose Christensen, first place; Jean Myrvold – Denise Anastasio, second place; Katie Patzke – Wayne Hejny, third place.

Mar. 20: George Urquhart – Janet Urquhart, first place; Donald Urquhart - Mark Langer, second place, Mary Matthews – Annie Krause, third place.