Crisis intervention lecture set

KENOSHA — Adventures in Lifelong Learning will host a virtual online guest lecture on Monday, Feb. 20, on “An Introduction to Crisis Intervention Team Training.” It will be held via Zoom att 2p.m.

People living with mental illness may become involved in situations where their own lives, or the lives of others, are at risk. Law enforcement officers may be called to deal with these situations.

How can those officers be trained to act safely and effectively in those situations?

Speaker Nick Greco will discuss how law enforcement officers across Kenosha County are being trained to improve the outcomes of police interactions with people living with mental illness. An expert in traumatic stress with several degrees and certifications, Greco is coordinator and lead trainer of the NAMI Kenosha CIT CIP Training Program recently accredited and certified by NAMI Wisconsin. He is also president and founder of C3 Education and Research, Inc., a public safety training and consulting firm.

He is a trainer for CIT programs across Illinois and for the Chicago Police Department and CIT Coordinator for the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

ALL is an active senior group with a wide variety of education-oriented activities. An annual membership fee of $50 includes access to lectures, focus groups, classes and daytrips at a cost. Learn more at www.uwp.edu/ALL or call 262-595-2793.

Volunteer guardians sought

KENOSHA — The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center is seeking individuals to serve as volunteer guardians.

The KDRC provides training for community members to advocate in health, welfare and/or financial issues for vulnerable adults. Volunteers are then court appointed as the legal decision maker.

The program provides training, support and on-going assistance for the volunteer guardian to successfully and capably perform their responsibilities.

In as little as one hour each month, volunteers can positively impact the quality of life of an at-risk adult.

For more information or to apply, call the ADRC at 262-605-6646.

Kenosha art class openings

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Art Association still has openings to participate in a pair of upcoming classes in the community.

The group is seeking three more students for a watercolor workshop on Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 1 to 3 p.m., and three more students for the felted gnome class on Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 1 to 4 p.m.

The Kenosha Art Association’s mission is to promote art, art education, and art appreciation in the greater Kenosha area. Call the KAA at 262-654-0065 if you can attend. For more information, visit the KAA website at http://www.kenoshaartassociation.org.

Area bridge club results

MOUNT PLEASANT — Each week two ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played at 12:15 p.m. Monday and Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant.

People must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination to play. Call Henry Kensler, club manager, at 262-652-6173 for reservations. Recent winners are: Feb. 10: George Urquhart – Janet Urquhart, first place; Mary Matthews – Henry Kensler, second place; John Meyers – Marilyn Wescott, third place.

Feb. 13: Marilyn Wescott – Henry Kensler, first place; Jean Myrvold – Peter Christensen, second place; George Urquhart – Janet Urquhart, third place.