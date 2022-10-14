NEWS BRIEFS

Plane strikes bird, returns to O’Hare

CHICAGO (AP) — A United Airlines flight from Chicago to Miami had to return Friday to Chicago O’Hare International Airport when the aircraft struck a bird shortly after takeoff, the airline said.

United Airlines said in a statement that Flight 1930 returned safely to Chicago O’Hare International Airport “after experiencing a bird strike shortly after take-off.”

No one aboard the Boeing 737-900 aircraft was injured, the airline said. The passengers later boarded another aircraft that was expected to depart O’Hare early Friday afternoon bound for Miami International Airport.

United Airlines provided no other details on the incident, including when it occurred, but a spokeswoman for the Chicago Department of Aviation said a “stand by alert” was issued for Flight 1930 at 11:14 a.m.

The spokeswoman said the situation was “secured” about 15 minutes later.

Semi crashes into gas station, killing one

L’ANSE, Mich. (AP) — An Upper Peninsula man died after a semitrailer driven by a suspected drunk driver crashed into a gas station, striking the pumps and starting a fire, Michigan State Police said.

The 43-year-old man from Baraga was pumping gas in L’Anse around 11 p.m. Thursday when the semitrailer crashed into the station about 50 miles northwest of Marquette, police said.

The man was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said. His name was not immediately released.

An employee at the gas station also was transported to a hospital with injuries, police said. The driver of the semitrailer, a 22-year-old Illinois man, was lodged at the Baraga County Jail on a charge of operating while intoxicated causing death.

Troopers said U.S. 41 was shut down for an extended period due to the fire and traffic crash investigation.