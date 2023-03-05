Riverview School lists finalists for superintendent

SALEM — Riverview School has announces four finalists for the open district administrator position due to the planned retirement of Jon Schleusner.

During the week starting Sunday, March 5, the Riverview School Board along with members from the administration, teaching staff and a member from the public will be conducting interviews with the following candidates:

Christopher Joch, Chief Education Director at United Community Center (4k-8th Grade), Milwaukee;

Thomas Johnson, Principal at Union Grove Elementary School;

Kimberly Taylor, Director/Superintendent of Pathways High, Milwaukee, and Superintendent Practicum at Holy Hill Area School District, Richfield, Wis.;

Barbara Daugharty Villon, a Principal in the Kenosha Unified School District.

The candidate selected will take over in July.

Kenosha’s auto history is talk topic

KENOSHA — “History of Automobile Production in Kenosha” is the subject of a virtual Adventures in Lifelong Learning presentation on Monday, March 6.

Chris Allen, director of the Kenosha History Center, will be the guest presenter. He will examine Kenosha’s century-plus history of auto production, from the early beginnings of the Thomas B. Jeffery Company through the final years with the Chrysler Corporation. Included in the talk will be key figures, acquisitions, mergers, and mention of locally produced Ramblers, Pacers, and Gremlins.

Allen first came to the History Center in 2009 as an intern during his junior year at Carthage College. During this two-year internship, he became passionate about public history and in particular the history of Kenosha. He spent much of his time in the museum’s archives, researching its “Lost Industries”. He focused on the Simmons company, a topic that would become his senior thesis. He graduated in 2010.

In 2014, Chris was reunited with the History Center when he took the position of marketing and events coordinator. He was appointed as acting executive director in December of 2016 and officially became executive director on Jan. 1, 2017.

Adventures in Life Long Learning is an active senior group with a wide variety of education-oriented activities, a friendly environment, and lots of interactive opportunities. An annual membership fee of $50 includes access to lectures, focus groups, classes and day trips at a cost.

Learn more at www.uwp.edu/ALL or call 262-595-2793.

Exchange students need host families

KENOSHA — Gaeun, from Japan, 16, and Raphael, 16, from France, need host families for the fall of the 2023-24 academic year in Kenosha.

They will pay all expenses, and have medical insurance.

They speak English, and want to learn about the United States.

Those who can help should contact Carrie Schulz at schulzcarr@aol.com or 414-899-3890 for more information.

Center to hold maple syrup hike

BRISTOL — Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave., will hold a maple syrup hikes in Petrifying Springs County Park on Saturday, March 11, with multiple hike times.

Participants are invited to join center staff in Petrifying Springs County Park (not Bristol Woods) to learn all about how maple syrup is made, and the trees from which it is produced in an hour-long program. The sessions will start with a short hike, explanation of maple trees and sap production, hands-on tree tapping demonstration, and finish with a taste of the center’s own maple syrup.

The hikes are open to all ages at $6/person or $4.50/members. Group sizes are limited; register at www.pringlenc.org/events.

ADRC to host caregivers course

KENOSHA — The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center will host its next Powerful Tools for Caregivers course online starting on Tuesday, March 7.

Powerful Tools for Caregivers is a free, six-week educational series designed by Stanford University, intended to teach skills for how to take care of yourself while caring for a loved one. The class helps family caregivers reduce stress, improve self-confidence, communicate feelings better, balance their lives, increase their ability to make tough decisions and locate helpful resources.

The online classes will be held Tuesdays, from March 7 to April 11, 3 to 5 p.m.

To participate, caregivers will need internet access and access to a computer, iPad or other tablet.

They will receive a brief phone call from the program leader prior to the first session on how to use the Zoom video conference program.

To register, call the ADRC at 262-605-6646 or click the red registration button at adrc.kenoshacounty.org.

Area bridge results listed

MOUNT PLEASANT — Each week two ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played at 12:15 p.m. Monday and Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. People must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination to play. Call Henry Kensler, club manager, at 262-652-6173 for reservations. Recent area winners are:

Feb. 24: John Meyers – Henry Kensler, first place; Katie Patzke – Wayne Hejny, and Paul Dorsey – Donald Urquhart, tied for second place; Mark Langer – Daniele Langer, third place.

Feb. 27: George Urquhart – Janet Urquhart, first place; Mark Langer – Marilyn Wescott and Paul Dorsey – Donald Urquhart, tied for second place; Stephanie McFall – Mary Matthews, third place.

Waukegan taking park rentals

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The Waukegan Park District is now accepting applications for outdoor facility rentals, including designated green spaces, six pavilions, one formal garden gazebo, and one bandshell. The application process helps accommodate groups to avoid overcrowding, resulting in enjoyable experiences in the parks. Applications can be submitted online, via mail, and in person. Applications can be submitted online at waukeganparks.org/permits or via mail and in person at the Jack Benny Center for the Arts, located at 39 Jack Benny Drive in Bowen Park. Reservations are granted on an application-review basis.

More information, including the park permit guide and application and list of outdoor facilities, is available at waukeganparks.org/permits.