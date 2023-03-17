Scouts collecting food donations

Scouts will be collecting food donations on Saturday morning March 18.

The drive is being coordinated by the Three Harbors Council of the Boy Scouts of America serving Kenosha, Racine and Milwaukee counties.

Scouts distributed more than 140,000 door hangers on March 11 asking for food donations to be left on front porches on Saturday, March 18.

There are 12 collection sites for Scout Troops and Packs to take their donations. Last year, Scouts collected more than 65,000 pounds of food.

For additional information on visiting local collection sites, contact Wally Smith 414-943-0892.

Gateway to offer gardening workshop

KENOSHA -- Gateway Technical College will host a companion gardening workshop starting at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdy, March 28, at the college’s Center for Sustainable Living on its Kenosha Campus, 3520- 0th Ave.

Master Gardener and Master Composter Susan Orby will present on the many benefits of interplanting in a home garden. Companion planting can result in enhanced growth and flavor, higher yields, soil improvements and provide pest control.

The event is free and open to the public.

Reservations calls should be directed to Center manager Kallie Johnson at johnsonka@gtc.edu or 262-564-2196.

Local programs on Medicare set

The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center is offering free Medicare workshops for those who are new to Medicare, or those who want to learn more.

Trained benefit specialists will be available to answer questions and discuss the decisions residents need to make, including the basics of Medicare coverage, options for private health and drug coverage, and public benefits that can help with health care costs.

Workshops include:

Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Room N2, North Entrance A

Wednesday, March 22, 10 a.m. to noon

Thursday, April 20, 10 a.m. to noon

Wednesday, May 24, 10 a.m. to noon

Salem Lakes Village Hall, 9814 Antioch Road, on Wednesday, June 14, 10 a.m. to noon;

Paddock Lake Village Office, 6969 236th Ave., Wednesday, July 19, 10 a.m. to noon;

Bristol Village Office, 19801 83rd St., Wednesday, Aug. 9 10 a.m. to noon.

Due to limited seating, reservations are required. Call the ADRC at 262-605-6646 or 800-472-8008 to make a reservation or to learn more.