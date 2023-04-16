Program set on crime affecting the elderly

KENOSHA — Adventures in Life Long Learning will present a virtual lecture on “Crimes Particularly Affecting the Elderly.”

It will be held on Monday, April 17, at 2 p.m. and will feature Deputy Casey Rude, of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, who serves as Deputy Friendly/Community Service Officer. He has been with the department for 11 years and previously served in other capacities. His current position involves visiting schools through the county and teaching children about issues from bicycle safety to personal safety. He is a certified DARE instructor and teaches the DARE curriculum to fifth grade students throughout the county.

Rude will discuss subjects including: current trends in fraud against the elderly; “Ruse” burglaries that have been prevalent in the area; self-protection, including personal firearm safety, residential security systems and home lighting. If time permits, he will also discuss safe driving techniques, and prescription medication safety, including the problem of addiction in families.

Adventures in Life Long Learning is an active senior group with a wide variety of education-oriented activities. An annual membership fee of $50 includes access to lectures, focus groups, classes and day trips at a cost. Learn more including how to access the virtual presentation at www.uwp.edu/ALL or call 262-595-2793.

Nature center to hold invasive species workday

BRISTOL — Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave., will hold an “Invasive Species Workday” on Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Those interested in earning service hours, or just interested in helping preserve native habitats are invited to join nature center staff or its monthly invasive species workdays on the fourth Saturday of each month through October. Volunteers will assist PNC staff with removing invasive plants around the nature center. Tools are provided, but bring your own gloves if possible.

No registration is required and participants can come and leave as they like. Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for more upcoming events.

Kenosha Landlord Association plans two presentations

The Kenosha Landlord Association will hold two presentations on Wednesday, April 19, at the Fireside Restaurant & Lounge, 2801 30th Ave. Attorney Richard E. Bollenbeck, a third-generation lawyer with 39 years of experience, will be one of the presenters. He will provide information on the benefits of a Will, Revocable Trust and other related documents as well as advise how to avoid probate, avoid attorney fees and avoid taxes and keep assets private. The other guest presenter will be Nathan M. Leonardelli, a second-generation insurance agent and financial advisor of 24 years. He will speak briefly on the importance of liability coverage and why tenants need to have renters insurance

The meeting begins with appetizers and networking at 6:30 p.m. and is open to all landlords and homeowners. The presentations begin at 7 p.m.

There is a $20 fee for non-members.