News staff claims several WNA awards

The Kenosha News earned a number of honors in the 2019 Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation Better Newspaper Contest.

This year’s awards ceremony was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the honors were recently released.

Headlining the list was reporter Dan Truttschel’s first-place honor for a sports news story he wrote titled, “Shoreland honors fallen son,” that ran in the Sept. 16, 2018 edition.

The story centered around a ceremony held at Shoreland Lutheran in honor of Cameron Nahf, who was killed in a car accident May 23, 2018. Nahf, who was a senior when he died, was a standout on the Shoreland baseball and football teams.

Earning third-place honors from the staff were:

Photographer Sean Krajacic for his general news photograph of a house falling into a lake.

Reporters Terry Flores and Deneen Smith and Digital Editor Daniel Thompson for their investigative reports on former Kenosha Unified Principal Curtiss Tolefree, who faces three felony charges of sexual assault of a student.

Smith, for her general news story titled, “Family seeks answers in attack.”