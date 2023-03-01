The 10th annual National Endowment for the Arts Big Read, presented by the Kenosha Public Library, officially begins in April. Copies of this year’s selection, “Homegoing” by Yaa Gyasi, are available for free in limited quantities to the community starting Wednesday.

Books may be picked up at all Kenosha Public Library locations as wells as the Civil War Museum, Blue House Books, University of Wisconsin-Parkside Library, Community Library-Salem and Community Library-Twin Lakes.

“We are often asked before the programming for the current NEA Big Read ends, when the next one will be planned,” said Brandi Cummings, Kenosha Public Library’s Head of Community Programs and Partnerships, “It is clear Kenosha loves this programming and seeing the whole community rally around one book to provide unique events and opportunities for discussion.”

This year’s event lineup has a multitude of opportunities for the community to plug in, dig deeper and explore the themes woven throughout Gyasi’s debut novel.

Join Kenosha Public Libraries for the official kickoff of the 2023 NEA Big Read with a Film Screening and Q&A titled “Traces of the Trade with Tom DeWolf” on April 4 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Southwest Library Atrium, 7979 38th Ave.

Traces of the Trade is a journey by Katrina Browne, the filmmaker, and nine of her cousins into the dark past of the slave trade, which enriched their white New England family. The descendants of the DeWolf family of Rhode Island, one of the most prominent slave trading families in American history, retrace their family’s involvement in the Triangle Trade from New England to Ghana and back to America.

The documentary won the Henry Hampton Award for Excellence in Film and was nominated for an Emmy Award for historical research. It was chosen from 953 submissions to be shown at the Sundance Film Festival.

Tom DeWolf, one of the nine cousins featured in the film, will share his experience and join us in a question-and-answer session on race, reconciliation, and healing. The film and the conversation explore the legacy of slavery that continues to impact the country negatively.

The other highlight of this year’s Big Read is a virtual conversation with Homegoing author, Yaa Gyasi May as the 2023 National Endowment for the Arts Big Read Keynote on May 8 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Attendees will explore characters, themes and the power of literature to help us understand the world through new lenses and points of view. Participants will have the opportunity to have their questions answered by the author while learning more about the pathway to this monumental work of literature.

Registration is required for the virtual event at https://mykpl.us/yaa.

For a full list of programs throughout the community visit mykpl.info/neabigread.

National Endowment for the Arts Big Read is a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest.