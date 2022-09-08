12th Annual Oktoberfest celebration returns to Old Settlers Park on Sept. 10

PADDOCK LAKE — The 12th Annual Old Settlers Oktoberfest will be held noon to 8 p.m. this Saturday at Old Settlers Park, 24100 75th St.

The festivities will include authentic German food and beverages, live music and dancing, a classic car show, kids’ games and activities including the Dachshund Dash, a stein-hoisting competition and silent auction. Admission and parking are free.

“Old Settlers Oktoberfest is a fun tradition, and it’s great to see it back at Old Settlers Park this Saturday,” said Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman. “I look forward to seeing you all out at this authentic, German-style celebration.”

The event is sponsored by Kerkman, Kenosha County Parks and the nonprofit Old Settlers Oktoberfest Inc. Proceeds will support the eventual construction of a permanent band shelter in Old Settlers Park and events in the park.

“It is an honor to continue the tradition our dear friend Heidi Schuerstedt started with the first Old Settlers Oktoberfest in 2011,” said Mindy Cooling, Old Settlers Oktoberfest Inc. board member. “It is always amazing to look around at the peak of our event and see our friends, neighbors, and family together, celebrating and enjoying a day in our beautiful park.”

Dashing Dachshunds

Among the most popular attractions since the event began is the Dachshund Dash, in which dachshunds and dachshund mixes vie for the honors of Top Dog and Hot Dog. Immediately following the Dachshund Dash, there will be an Open Class/All Breed Dog Dash. All dogs are welcome to participate in the open-class event.

The daylong festivities will kick off officially at noon, with a 9-11 Memorial, followed by the singing of the National Anthem by Avery Meachum and the ceremonial opening with Kerkman.