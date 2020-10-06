2021 County Budget funds racial equity training, body cameras, additional police

A 2021 Kenosha County budget presented by County Executive Jim Kreuser on Tuesday includes funding to help the community heal, recover and revitalize after a year defined by the COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest.

Kreuser delivered the budget presentation via prerecorded video. He said he has people in his life whose health is compromised and he is “not going to take that risk” of attending a public meeting in person where others may not be wearing masks.

In keeping with every budget presented by Kreuser since he took office in 2008, the tax levy associated with the proposed 2021 Budget is under 3%, coming in at 2.99%. The levy is proposed to increase $2,049,882, from $68,557,937 this year to $70,607,819 for 2021.

For a median home, valued at $193,000, up from $186,200 last year, taxes for county services would increase by $1.39 (less than 12 cents per month) under the proposed 2021 budget.

Racial equality

In response to a call to action by the public, Kreuser said the 2021 budget includes a commitment to launch a Racial Equity Commission in 2021 — a group to be made up of members of the community working together on the process of tackling systemic racism.