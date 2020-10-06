2021 County Budget funds racial equity training, body cameras, additional police

A 2021 Kenosha County budget presented by County Executive Jim Kreuser on Tuesday includes funding to help the community heal, recover and revitalize after a year defined by the COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest.
Kreuser delivered the budget presentation via prerecorded video. He said he has people in his life whose health is compromised and he is “not going to take that risk” of attending a public meeting in person where others may not be wearing masks.
In keeping with every budget presented by Kreuser since he took office in 2008, the tax levy associated with the proposed 2021 Budget is under 3%, coming in at 2.99%. The levy is proposed to increase $2,049,882, from $68,557,937 this year to $70,607,819 for 2021.
For a median home, valued at $193,000, up from $186,200 last year, taxes for county services would increase by $1.39 (less than 12 cents per month) under the proposed 2021 budget.
Racial equality
In response to a call to action by the public, Kreuser said the 2021 budget includes a commitment to launch a Racial Equity Commission in 2021 — a group to be made up of members of the community working together on the process of tackling systemic racism.
“We’ve all heard calls for public input in the process of tackling systemic racism,” Kreuser said “This commission will be a place to focus that energy and deliver meaningful results.”
Kreuser said the county will also provide racial equity training for all its employees in 2021. It is also undergoing an internal examination of systemic inequities within county government under the direction of the Kenosha County Diversity Task Force, made up of county employees and led by Adelene Greene, retired director of the county Division of Workforce Development. Additionally, Kreuser said there are plans to engage in an external examination of county policies and procedures.
Public Safety
The proposed budget follows through on a pledge Kreuser made to honor the County Board’s request for funding to purchase and administer body camera equipment for members of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.
Kreuser said best practices elsewhere will be reviewed to ensure that Kenosha County’s policies and procedures yield accountability for law enforcement and the public.
“We’re spending a lot of money on this equipment,” Kreuser said. “We want to make sure it’s money well spent.”
Kreuser said the proposed budget also enhances the security of the county’s downtown Civic Center government campus, including the Courthouse, Administration Building and Public Safety Building.
“This budget also puts an emphasis on security — the security of our county employees, our county properties and — most importantly — everyone who calls Kenosha County home,” Kreuser said.
The 2021 budget adds six deputies to address Civic Center security, including four designated for assignment in and around the Courthouse, replacing the contracted agency the county currently uses. One new position will oversee the implementation of body cameras.
The tax levy associated with the Sheriff’s Department is proposed to increase 3.9%, or $1,185,433, from $30,473,377 this year to $31,658,810 for 2021.
Revitalization
Funding to begin the process of relocating the county’s Human Services Department offices to a yet-undetermined site in Kenosha’s Uptown area, hit hard by the civil unrest that followed the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake on Aug. 23, is also included.
“This budget looks forward from those bleak days, and continues us on a path to healing, recovery, action, justice and peace,” Kreuser said.
This new facility, which Kreuser said could open as soon as 2022, would replace the Kenosha County Job Center, located at 8600 Sheridan Road and now near the end of its usable life. That facility is now home to roughly 425 government employees and contractors and attracts thousands of individuals accessing services each week.
“This will bring Human Services to where it belongs — in the heart of the community, where the services are needed,” Kreuser said.
The 2021 budget proposal includes funding for project planning and design. Kreuser said the county is continuing to pursue potential partnerships with the City of Kenosha and the State of Wisconsin to help fund land acquisition and construction.
Economic development
Other highlights of the county executive’s 2021 budget proposal include:
Continued investments in infrastructure, which Kreuser cites as a catalyst for economic development. Specifically, the budget includes funding to complete the Highway S expansion project in 2021, as well as other road improvements.
A $250,000 allocation to the county’s High Impact Fund, administered by KABA and used to incentivize businesses to locate or expand within the county. This fund was tapped recently to help attract R+D Custom Automation, an Illinois company that will soon become the newest tenant in the Salem Business Park.
Support for parks improvements, including the ongoing development of the Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park on Highway KD in the towns of Randall and Wheatland. Kreuser said a veterans’ workgroup that was formed as part of the 2020 budget will soon present the County Board with recommendations for Phase 1 development of the park, which will honor all veterans, past and present.
Loss of revenue
Fortunately, Kreuser said the projected loss of sales tax revenue and loss of revenue from the decision to forego the housing of federal inmates during the COVID-19 pandemic did not have as big of an impact on the budget as projected.
The sales tax revenue is only about 60,000 less than anticipated, for example.
“That was a pleasant surprise,” Kreuser said. “I’ll take it in a tough year.”
Kreuser said Sheriff Dave Beth “rolled up his sleeves” and the department “came in on budget” after losing about $7 million in revenue.
“I thought that issue and the other issue of the sales tax were going to be insurmountable,” Kreuser said, adding the budget presented turned out to be “fairly normal.”
The budget review will take the remainder of the month with Finance Committee hearings on the budget to be held Monday-Thursday, Oct. 26-29.
The public hearing and first reading of the budget will take place Nov. 4, and the County Board is expected to adopt the budget Nov. 5.
