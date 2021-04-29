 Skip to main content
2021 Wisconsin Marathon set for Saturday with some adjustments; expect road closures
2021 Wisconsin Marathon set for Saturday with some adjustments; expect road closures

The 2021 edition of the Kenosha Marathon is set to start at 7 a.m. Saturday with a few adjustments. Runners will start in waves this year, with clusters of 60 people or fewer starting every three minutes. The last runners will start the race at 8:30 a.m.

The last runner is anticipated to finish the race at Noon. Organizers have trimmed the event to half marathon and 5k distances this year to reduce the amount of time affected roads will be closed.

The Boston Marathon just like every other major event over the last year is tweaking tradition during the pandemic.The Boston Athletics Association announced it would send a medal to 70,000 people who participate in the race, no matter where they are in the country.It still hopes to have the in-person event in some capacity.Critics took to Twitter saying giving out that many medals will lessen their experience.But a large majority of people said they support whatever has to happen to keep one of the world's most prestigious events afloat during the pandemic. 

The Wisconsin Marathon was created to fill the need for a spring time, long distance running event in the Midwest, specifically the Chicago and Milwaukee areas. According to its organizers, the idea was to create an event with a fun-filled atmosphere that was more about the joy of running, than the stress of competition. With the help of the Kenosha Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, a race location was found, and the Wisconsin Marathon was born.

More information can be found online at http://wisconsinmarathon.com.

