3 women arrested in connection with felony thefts at outlet mall

PLEASANT PRAIRIE -- Police arrested three women Wednesday in connection with felony thefts that occurred two days earlier at the Nike Factory Store in the Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets, 11211 120th Ave.

The women were taken into custody after a 1:10 p.m. traffic stop by a Kenosha County Sheriff's Department deputy at Interstate 94 near Highway 50, according to Sgt. Derek Andrews of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department.

Andrews said the deputy stopped the vehicle, a gold pick-up truck with no license plates, and noted it matched the description of a suspect vehicle in the thefts. The women were allegedly headed back to the outlet mall, he said.

"They caught them on the way back to the mall on I-94, recognized them as the suspect vehicle from our (case) a couple days ago. The officer that was working on it identified them as the suspects (in the thefts) and arrested them on the felony," he said.

Authorities also discovered drugs during the stop and recommended charges of possession of marijuana.

Andrews said the suspects, all from Milwaukee, were transported to the county jail and are awaiting a court appearance.

The thefts had occurred at 12:45 p.m. on Monday and involved Nike merchandise valued at about $2,000, he said.

