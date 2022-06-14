$400,000 grant goes to railway for Pleasant Prairie facility

Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation have announced a $400,000 grant to build a rail spur in Pleasant Prairie that will help Balcan Innovations, a group of plastic packaging companies that includes Balcan Plastics, add 80 manufacturing jobs.

“Balcan is making a major investment in Pleasant Prairie to grow their business and add good jobs to southeast Wisconsin,” Evers said. “We are pleased to work with the village of Pleasant Prairie to support this growing business by investing in transportation infrastructure.”

Balcan is a leading North American producer of flexible packaging and lamination films. In 2021, Balkan acquired a manufacturing plant in Pleasant Prairie, south of 108th Street at 72nd Avenue, that had shut down earlier in the year, resulting to the loss of 40 full-time jobs.

80 new jobs

Balcan plans to further invest in the facility for site improvements and new manufacturing equipment, and expects to create 80 new jobs at the facility.

The TEA grant will help construct a turnout from the Union Pacific Railroad mainline and over 1,700 feet of new industry spur track to allow Balcan to receive rail shipments of plastic resin, the primary raw material used in its manufacturing process. Construction is expected to begin this summer.

“The TEA grant and our rail spur connectivity allows Balcan to supply its facility in the most economic and environmentally friendly manner,” said Balcan CEO Dano Lister. “It is the next crucial step in our development of our US flagship manufacturing location. We are thrilled to be in Pleasant Prairie, and grateful for the support of the State of Wisconsin.”

Pleasant Prairie Community Development Director Jean Werbie-Harris said the investment in the facility would allow the rail system to deliver raw materials while reducing the number of trucks visiting the facility each day.

“The village is delighted that WisDOT is awarding a TEA grant to help fund the rail spur improvement project to Balcan Innovations,” Werbie-Harris said. “The company has created manufacturing jobs and continues to enhance an existing industrial building.”

The TEA program provides financial assistance to communities to support transportation infrastructure improvements that will help attract new employers or encourage existing employers to expand. More information about the program, including instructions to apply for a grant, can be found on the Wisconsin DOT website.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.