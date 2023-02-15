More than 550 Kenosha Unified students will come together to participate in the district's 56th annual Choral Festival Saturday night.

The festival will be held in the Indian Trail High School and Academy fieldhouse, 6800 60th St., at 6:30 p.m.

The concert will feature performances by seven individual high school choirs, in addition to the combined performances featuring assembled middle and high school, treble and bass voice choirs, as well as the All-City Elementary Choir.

"At Choral Festival, it's a mix between the mass groups and signature groups from each of the high schools that do solo pieces," said Kenosha Unified coordinator of fine arts Scott Plank. "The mass choir ... will do a couple of pieces together. There'll be fifth grade through 12th grade students, and they'll do a piece at the beginning and then they'll do an ending piece."

The guest conductor will be Brandon Boyd, assistant director of choral activities and assistant professor of music education at the University of Missouri.

Participating directors and their schools will include: Bradley Mann, Bradford High School and Bullen Middle School; Kristen Singer, Harborside Academy; John Choi, Indian Trail High School and Academy; Polly Amborn, Tremper High School; Brianna Santelli, Lance Middle School; Emily Armbrecht, Lincoln Middle School; Beth Herrendeen-Smith, Mahone Middle School; and Shannon Robertson, Kenosha Technology Enhanced Curriculum.

Tickets are available via the Buy Tickets link at kusd.edu/finearts. Tickets for field house seating are $5 for students, $10 for staff and seniors, and $12 for adults. Tickets will not be available at the door and field house seating may sell out in advance.

"If you go to a choir performance at the high school level (for example), generally speaking, you're probably looking at maybe 100 kids," Plank said. "So now you're looking at somewhere close to 600 kids who are performing at once and there's just something about the sound that's produced when you have that many voices. It's very different. It's very unique. It's very exciting. It's very powerful."