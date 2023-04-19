Construction work on stretch of 60th Street in Kenosha is scheduled to continue until fall this year, with traffic currently reduced to one westbound lane, according to city documents.

Crews have blocked off 60th Street between 50th to 55th Avenues. The project includes a complete reconstruction with concrete pavement, curb and gutter, driveway approaches, storm sewer, and removal and replacement of damaged sidewalks.

The roadway project began in early April, however, as Kenosha Water Utility and We Energies Gas performed work prior to construction.

Eastbound traffic is detoured using Green Bay Road to 52nd Street and 39th Avenue.