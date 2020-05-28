7 food, beverage servers test positive for COVID-19 in county

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Seven food and beverage servers at several unnamed establishments in Kenosha County have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced Wednesday night.

"This is sort of the scenario that public health was afraid of," said Jen Freiheit, Kenosha County health officer during her weekly public address. “If you have one bartender that maybe came in touch with 300 people on a night shift, those are 300 people that we would like to contact trace.

"It is very difficult, obviously, to be able to get a list of all 300 people that visited that particular establishment that night.”

Freiheit said the seven people were among the more than 60 new positive test results were received Wednesday by the health department. Freiheit said it was the single largest increase in cases over a 24-hour-period.

There are several possible reasons for the increase, she said, including: the long holiday weekend may have delayed results; public testing has increased; labs are having trouble keeping up and are releasing large batches of results at once, and it has been two weeks since the Safer-at-Home order has been lifted.