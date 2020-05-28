7 food, beverage servers test positive for COVID-19 in county

Seven food and beverage servers at several unnamed establishments in Kenosha County have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced Wednesday night.
"This is sort of the scenario that public health was afraid of," said Jen Freiheit, Kenosha County health officer during her weekly public address. “If you have one bartender that maybe came in touch with 300 people on a night shift, those are 300 people that we would like to contact trace.
"It is very difficult, obviously, to be able to get a list of all 300 people that visited that particular establishment that night.”
Freiheit said the seven people were among the more than 60 new positive test results were received Wednesday by the health department. Freiheit said it was the single largest increase in cases over a 24-hour-period.
There are several possible reasons for the increase, she said, including: the long holiday weekend may have delayed results; public testing has increased; labs are having trouble keeping up and are releasing large batches of results at once, and it has been two weeks since the Safer-at-Home order has been lifted.
Freiheit “implores” the public, and employees that come into contact with the public, to continue wearing masks in public. She said people should still social distance and establishments welcoming the public back should promote social distancing.
“This is not business as usual,” Freiheit said. “We still very much have a virus to contend with. We don’t want to overwhelm our healthcare systems.”
Freiheit said there are 23 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kenosha County, three of whom are on ventilators.
“Our numbers are not going down,” she said. “The virus is still out there and it’s still growing and spreading throughout Kenosha County and southeast Wisconsin.”
Gatherings of more than 10 people are not recommended.
“That is where we see the biggest spread of COVID-19,” Freiheit said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.