8th annual Tri My Best Triathlon to be held Sunday at Kenosha YMCA

The eighth annual Tri My Best Triathlon, hosted by Tender Touch Therapy and the Kenosha YMCA, will be held Sunday at the Kenosha YMCA, located at 7101 53rd St.

Opening ceremonies for the Triathlon will start at 8 a.m. and is free to the public.

"It brings really great community awareness to children and young adults with special needs and the things that they can do versus looking at those individuals as people who cannot participate in activities," said Linda Niemela, the co-race director.

The triathlon is a swim, bike and run event for people ages 5 and older of all abilities. Participants have two to three "buddies" to assist them with the race and make sure they are safe throughout the event.

Niemela said the event is important because it gives friends and family an opportunity to watch their participant compete in a sport when they otherwise would not be able to do so.

"Many of our kids that do participate in the triathlon don't have a lot of other kinds of competitive sports or activities that they do," Niemela said. "For some of them, this is their only event of the summer where there's a showcase."

A purpose to therapy

She also said the event helped give purpose to those in therapy.

"It gave us a chance as therapists to show the kids and athletes how to not just work on running to work on running, but to work on running because you're going to be in a race," Niemela said. "It gave them so much more purpose to maybe why they were coming to therapy or why they needed to work on things at home."

This year, there will be almost 90 participants between virtual and in-person participants.

The event is sponsored by ULINE, Culver's, Hitters, Finishing and Plating Service Inc., Kaiser's Pizza and Pub, InSinkErator, Antonopoulos Legal Group, VFW Riders Post 1865, Pepsi, Kone Elevators and Escalators and First American Bank.

Niemela said people who would like to attend the event should park at Indian Trail High School and Academy or Mahone Middle School and either walk or take the free shuttle to the YMCA.