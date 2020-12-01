A happy ending to a cat tale: Motel staff finds, rescues family feline

There may not be a more perfect name for Florida resident Arlene Wilbanks’ cat.
“Who-Deenie” certainly pulled off perhaps the best disappearing act of all time in honor of her namesake — but thanks to the tireless efforts Tuesday morning of the staff at the Rodeway Inn & Suites, 7221 122 Ave. in Kenosha, both kitty and family were happily reunited.
But it almost didn’t turn out that way.
Wilbanks said she and her family were en route to Green Bay to buy a house when they made a pitstop in Kenosha for the night Sunday, with both Who-Deenie (aka “Kitty Baby”) and their dog, Cleo, in tow.
“We had stayed at three hotels before this, and we were just too tired to go on into Green Bay, so we stopped here,” Wilbanks said. “We were ready to leave, and we knew she was going to hide. The minute my husband opened that door (to the room), she disappeared.”
When the family went to check out Monday and continue their trip north, the feline was nowhere to be found.
After flipping the room upside down, but still no Who-Deenie in sight, the family had to get to a meeting with a lender.
“We had the mattresses on the floor, we turned the chair upside down, the nightstands upside down, we turned everything in that room upside down,” Wilbanks said. “We opened the refrigerator, not knowing (where she was). We couldn’t find her.”
A startling discovery
It wasn’t until a phone call from Rodeway’s head front desk person, Diane Summers, that the story took a much better turn, so the entire entourage left Green Bay immediately and arrived back in Kenosha before 1 p.m. Tuesday for the reunion.
Support Local Journalism
“The minute I saw that phone number, I knew they had found her,” Wilbanks said. “They found the baby. I was so happy to hear you say, ‘We found the kitty.’”
Rodeway employee Jennifer Davis said she found the cat under an arm rest of a hotel room chair. How she wedged herself in that spot remains a mystery, but Davis said both she and Who-Deenie were plenty surprised by her discovery.
As she moved the chair, Davis said she saw some movement, followed by a leaping cat that had finally been freed.
“All of a sudden, this cat just jumped out,” she said. “I screamed, because I wasn’t expecting that. It startled me.”
The entire hiding episode follows Who-Deenie’s personality, Wilbanks said.
“She’s a master at hiding,” she said. “We find her in dresser drawers, under the bed. She’s such a unique and intelligent cat. She opens the door to let the dog in.”
For Wilbanks, who gave Davis a monetary gift as a sign of gratitude, the efforts by the Rodeway staff won’t soon be forgotten.
“I’m so grateful,” she said. “Any other motel would not have done for me what these people did. They are compassionate, they are everything in the world. They were concerned about the kitty as much as I was. I wanted to do something to show my gratitude.”
Davis was just as happy to reunite the cat and her owners as they were to get her back.
“I know what your animals mean to you, because those are your kids,” she said. “I would have been crying, freaking out, everything. I’m just thankful that we found the cat for this lady.”
And Wilbanks isn’t done showing her gratitude just yet, as she has more plans after the craziest of road trips comes to an end.
“I’m going to send a letter to Rodeway, and they can forward it onto their corporate (office),” she said. “I think they should all be commended. People have pets and care about them as much as we do would be happy to know that if a calamity happened, these people are 100% on our side. That’s amazing.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!