A happy ending to a cat tale: Motel staff finds, rescues family feline

There may not be a more perfect name for Florida resident Arlene Wilbanks’ cat.

“Who-Deenie” certainly pulled off perhaps the best disappearing act of all time in honor of her namesake — but thanks to the tireless efforts Tuesday morning of the staff at the Rodeway Inn & Suites, 7221 122 Ave. in Kenosha, both kitty and family were happily reunited.

But it almost didn’t turn out that way.

Wilbanks said she and her family were en route to Green Bay to buy a house when they made a pitstop in Kenosha for the night Sunday, with both Who-Deenie (aka “Kitty Baby”) and their dog, Cleo, in tow.

“We had stayed at three hotels before this, and we were just too tired to go on into Green Bay, so we stopped here,” Wilbanks said. “We were ready to leave, and we knew she was going to hide. The minute my husband opened that door (to the room), she disappeared.”

When the family went to check out Monday and continue their trip north, the feline was nowhere to be found.

After flipping the room upside down, but still no Who-Deenie in sight, the family had to get to a meeting with a lender.