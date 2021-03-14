A look back: Kenosha County’s COVID-19 Timeline

2020
• March 12 Gov. Evers declares a public health emergency in light of rising cases of COVID, recommending health protocols including frequent handwashing and staying home when feeling ill
• March 13: Gov. Evers directs Department of Health Services to mandate statewide closure of all K-12 schools in Wisconsin; schools remain closed to end of school year.
• March 16: First case of COVID-19 recorded in Kenosha County
• March 16: Local hospitals implement “no visitor” policy
• March 17: Gov. Tony Evers ordered a statewide ban on all public and private gatherings of more than 10 people as of 5 p.m. and closed all bars and restaurants except for delivery and pickup orders
• March 18: Froedtert South announces plans for a drive-through COVID testing, the first such service offered in the county.
• March 25: Gov. Evers issues the Safer at Home order, first set to expire April 24, then extended to May 26
• April 3: CDC recommends wearing of face masks in public places
• April 4: Kenosha County’s first death from COVID, Kurt Lienau
• April 20: Wisconsin Department of Health Services issues the Badger Bounceback guidelines for reopening the state’s economy
• May 13: The Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down the 'Safer at Home' order. The decision did not apply to the March 13 order regarding K-12 school closures.
• May 27: Kenosha County publishes Kenosha County Kickstart, a phased action plan for reopening community business, faith, leisure and recreation sectors
• Aug. 1: Gov. Evers issues statewide mandate for face masks to be worn indoors of most public buildings
• Aug. 17: The City Council approves a resolution requiring face masks for riders on city buses and trolleys in an effort to ensure the safety of both riders and drivers. Initially the mask mandate was to be in effect for 90 days.
• Sept. 16 Kenosha Unified School District Schools reopen to both in-person and virtual learning according to the district’s “Return 2020” plan
• Nov. 9: Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit is strongly recommending that all schools within the county — K-12, colleges and universities — switch to virtual instruction only between Nov. 23 and Jan. 4 due to an uptick in cases in the county and in light of the approaching holiday season.
• Nov. 16 The Kenosha City Council, by a 15-2 vote, adopts an ordinance requiring facial masks inside public places and businesses Aldermen David Paff and Dominic Ruffalo cast dissenting votes.
• Nov. 30: KUSD schools revert to all-virtual learning formats through Jan. 8, 2021 to help stem a surge in community COVID cases. Winter sports completion is suspended through Jan. 3
• Dec. 29: Kenosha County receives first 300 doses of COVID-19 vaccine; vaccinations begin
2021
• March 1: 1st case of UK COVID-19 variant reported in Kenosha County (patient tested positive in February)
March 8: Following a public hearing, the city Public Safety and Welfare Committee votes 4-0 to recommend extending the city mask mandate to May 27.
• March 6: Kenosha Unified employees begin receiving vaccinations.
• March 10: Kenosha County Public Health opens an expanded vaccination center at the former Shopko store on 52nd Street. The new facility is able to accommodate vaccinations of up to 2,700 people per day, pending available supply of the vaccine. The former clinic site at the Job Center on Sheridan Road could safely host about 1,000 vaccinations daily.
• As of March 11, 17.6% (29,911) of Kenosha County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine. 10.9% (18,429) of residents have completed the vaccine series.