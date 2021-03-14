A look back: Kenosha County’s COVID-19 Timeline

• May 13: The Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down the 'Safer at Home' order. The decision did not apply to the March 13 order regarding K-12 school closures.

• May 27: Kenosha County publishes Kenosha County Kickstart, a phased action plan for reopening community business, faith, leisure and recreation sectors

• Aug. 1: Gov. Evers issues statewide mandate for face masks to be worn indoors of most public buildings

• Aug. 17: The City Council approves a resolution requiring face masks for riders on city buses and trolleys in an effort to ensure the safety of both riders and drivers. Initially the mask mandate was to be in effect for 90 days.

• Sept. 16 Kenosha Unified School District Schools reopen to both in-person and virtual learning according to the district’s “Return 2020” plan

• Nov. 9: Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit is strongly recommending that all schools within the county — K-12, colleges and universities — switch to virtual instruction only between Nov. 23 and Jan. 4 due to an uptick in cases in the county and in light of the approaching holiday season.