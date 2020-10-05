A new home for "my Bobby"

For more than 30 years Robert Stacy, 59, who has autism and other developmental conditions, has called Concord Place in Watertown home.
His mother Marie Stacy, 79, of Kenosha, said she could sleep at night knowing he was being well cared for.
The caregivers at the home, part of the Bethesda Lutheran Communities system, know he likes the song “You Are My Sunshine,” and the poetry of Robert Louis Stevenson, which Marie often recites to him during their nightly phone calls. They help him lead as independent a life as possible.
The news in September that Bethesda was closing Concord, and 19 other homes for people with developmental and intellectual difficulties throughout the state, was more than a shock, she said.
“It was heartbreaking,” said Marie, who affectionately refers to her son as ‘my Bobby.’ “This is just devastating.”
In all, 90 residents — many who, like Robert, had lived there for decades—will be displaced.
Marie found Bethesda when Robert was 26 and she was looking for respite care. She has until December to find him a new home.
“I thought this is where he would be after I died and he would be cared for,” Marie said, unable to hold back her tears. “My Bobby’s caregivers are like family.”
Drop in Medicaid, donation funding
Don Klein, senior director of public affairs at Bethesda, cited low Medicaid reimbursement and a decrease in donations during the COVID-19 pandemic as reasons for the closures.
“Providing the very highest quality living and program services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities has always been challenging, given we experience financial loss due to the low level of Medicaid reimbursement,” Klein wrote in a statement provided to the Kenosha News. “COVID-19 and the resulting economic downturn have made things much worse. Our costs have skyrocketed quickly and revenue coming from many of our services and fundraising has diminished.”
He said in addition to closing the residential homes, Bethesda will also close its day programs and employment services in Wisconsin. Bethesda College, which operates out of Concordia University, in Mequon, and its thrift stores, will not be affected.
“We have been working closely with state leaders in preparation for the transition of people we support and are notifying parents and guardians of our plans,” Klien said. “We will partner every step of the way with the people we support, families and guardians, and care managers to transition care to another provider of their choice.”
Marie said she has been looking for nearly a month and still has not found suitable housing in the area.
“I have been on the phone every day trying to find a place for my Bobby – a new home for him,” Marie said. “They said they wouldn’t put him out in the street.”
Caregivers leaving for new employment
Some of Robert’s caregivers have already left for other employment as about 190 employees statewide were also notified they would lose their jobs.
Klein said Bethesda “will be supporting our employees who are impacted by this decision.”
“We care very much for those who have given so much in service to people we support, and we are sad that they will be leaving us through no fault of their own,” Klein said.
In the meantime, Marie said she continues to help Robert try to understand changes that are taking place.
“I call him every night and I send him a letter a couple times a week,” Marie said, adding that is something she has always done. “Everybody is being let go and I’m sure he can feel that things are changing.”
She said it was nice to have a place nearby so she could visit Robert, who now uses a wheelchair. When she was younger she was able to bring him home to Kenosha for extended visits – limited to the amount of time he could be there without losing his bed at the home.
“I don’t want him to have to go farther away,” she said.
Bethesda plans new services
Klein said the decision was necessary for Bethesda to move forward with “new and innovative services including Behavioral Health, Financial Services, Independent Living, Transition Services and Employment Services.”
“These services have the potential to transform the lives of the 6.5 million people in the U.S. who have an intellectual and developmental disability,” Klein said.
Bethesda will continue to operate hundreds of programs in 13 states in an effort to impact as many lives as possible and help their clients thrive, Klein said.
While it was “a difficult decision” to close the residential homes in Wisconsin, Bethesda also “celebrated a momentous milestone” Sept. 24 with the grand opening of Bethesda Cornerstone Village, a residential community in Victoria, MN, where seniors 55 and older will live alongside independent adults with developmental disabilities. The goal of the community is to “further the cause of independence, inclusion and community.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!