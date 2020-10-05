A new home for "my Bobby"

“I have been on the phone every day trying to find a place for my Bobby – a new home for him,” Marie said. “They said they wouldn’t put him out in the street.”

Caregivers leaving for new employment

Some of Robert’s caregivers have already left for other employment as about 190 employees statewide were also notified they would lose their jobs.

Klein said Bethesda “will be supporting our employees who are impacted by this decision.”

“We care very much for those who have given so much in service to people we support, and we are sad that they will be leaving us through no fault of their own,” Klein said.

In the meantime, Marie said she continues to help Robert try to understand changes that are taking place.

“I call him every night and I send him a letter a couple times a week,” Marie said, adding that is something she has always done. “Everybody is being let go and I’m sure he can feel that things are changing.”