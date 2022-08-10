Abducted Kenosha baby found safe after "high-risk" traffic stop in Indiana

A two-month old Kenosha baby boy who was abducted by his father early Wednesday was safely located and returned to the mother after Indiana police find and arrested the man during a traffic stop.

A release by the Kenosha Police department said that the 24-year-old father, who is not local, “battered” the child’s mother before taking the boy early Wednesday morning. The KPD put out an Amber Alert, and contacted police jurisdictions in the direction the man was last known to be headed.

The Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department in Boone County, Indiana, ultimately arrested the man during a ‘high risk traffic stop.” The KPD release said there were “lots of charges” for the father, who is currently being held in Indiana on charges he picked up during the stop.

A WMPD release gave details on the traffic stop.

Early Wednesday morning, a statewide alert was issued for a black Ford Mustang with a Utah license plate that was involved in a battery and child abduction in Kenosha. The driver was considered armed and dangerous.

Shortly after, WMPD officers found a matching vehicle headed south on Interstate-65, and with assistance from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, the Lebanon Police Department and the Zionsville Police Department, conducted a “high-risk stop” near the 2.0 mile-marker on I-865 eastbound.

The driver and passenger were identified as Ramogi Caldwell and Bresha Goode, 21, of South Carolina. Two juveniles were reportedly in the vehicle and were taken to the hospital for evaluation before being release into the care of an Indiana case worker.

It’s unknown if the second juvenile was also from Kenosha.

Caldwell and Goode are currently incarcerated in the Boone County Jail for outstanding warrants of Kidnapping, awaiting extradition to Kenosha.