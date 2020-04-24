Academic Decathlon offers up final trivia for residents

This is the final day that the nine team members of the seven-time defending state champion Wilmot Academic Decathlon team will be offering trivia questions for readers to answer.
Today’s questions, along with bios and answers, appear below:
ANA BISHOP
I am a junior on Wilmot’s Academic Decathlon team. I want to go to college, and lately I have been considering becoming a professor for some STEM-related branch. I have always enjoyed tutoring my peers. I enjoy presenting, and I’m especially good at understanding science and math.
I first joined Academic Decathlon because I wanted a challenge that would look great on my college applications, and I knew that Wilmot had a great team. However, my motivation to work hard at Academic Decathlon quickly evolved to me wanting to perform well for my teammates. They all became some of my best friends, and I would never want to let them down. Also, my teammates really make the studying fun! When we study as a team, we are able to make jokes out of the information and sometimes create gestures that will help us remember a fact. Although I joined for my own gain, I’m deciding to continue on the Academic Decathlon team for the fun times and great friends.
Art: Which saint was prayed to for protection against the Bubonic Plague?
A) Saint Benedict of Nursia
B) Saint Joseph
C) Saint Sebastian
D) Saint Anne
Science: Which two phases of the cell cycle occur simultaneously?
A) Telophase and cytokinesis
B) Prophase and prometaphase
C) Metaphase and prometaphase
D) Interphase and cytokinesis
Social Science: Which of the following medical symbols has a winged staff with two snakes coiled around it, originating from the Greek healing legend, Hermes Trismegistus?
A) Chiron’s Staff
B) Rod of Asclepius
C) The Machaon
D) The Caduceus
Music: What is the name of the expressive singing style that, when applied to plays in the 1600s, brought about opera? The style consisted of a solo vocalist with accompaniment and is synonymous with arioso.
A) Monody
B) Recitative
C) Camerata
D) Barroco
Literature: Sheila Black wrote the poem “What You Mourn” about the procedure she had as a kid to straighten her legs. What idea does she present about disability that many readers would not expect?
A) She feels more pain after her legs were “fixed”
B) She expresses a longing for the familiarity of her previous body even though it was disabled
C) She is ashamed of the way the rods in her legs poke out even though her legs are straight and look better
D) She misses how her disability made her feel special in elementary school
ANSWERS: C) Saint Sebastian; A) Telophase and cytokinesis; D) The Caduceus; A) Monody; B) She expresses a longing for the familiarity of her previous body even though it was disabled
DON SERKOWSKI (COACH)
I’m very proud of this team. They are incredible people that any parent would want their own child hanging out with. Nearly 6,000 points separated Wilmot from the next closest opponents. They come with positive attitudes and truly enjoy learning.
Each new theme is quite the odyssey. Academic Decathlon compels each student to become experts in all the events, whether they excel at them or not. At the same time, all of the events connect thematically, creating a well-rounded, enriching educational experience of exceptional depth. In my opinion, it’s the ideal way to learn. I have nothing but respect for a teenager that competes hard at being the best decathlete they can become. It’s a true accomplishment.
Question 1: Which Renaissance era female married to Henry VIII was a musically trained singer and lutist that wrote a song while being held prisoner in the Tower of London about her own impending execution titled “O Death Rock me Asleep?” Hints: She was Henry VIII’s 2nd wife. She was Queen Elizabeth’s mum.
A) Joan of Arc
B) Anne Boleyn
C) Marie Antoinette
D) Mary Queen of Scots
E) Catherine Howard
Question 2: An oath attributed to this ancient is the basis for the ethical mantra “to first to do no harm.”
A) Socrates
B) Galen
C) Vesalius
D) Plato
E) Hippocrates
Question 3: This Renaissance figure failed to win an important Florence sculpting contest, so instead he went on to became a famous architect. He’s most known for designing the double-shelled dome atop the city’s church, which had been unfinished for centuries. He is also given credit for inventing linear perspective.
A) Ghiberti
B) Brunelleschi
C) Michaelangelo
D) Botticelli
E) Masaccio
Question 4: Which musical form was most used for the first movement of a Classical symphony?
A) Fugue
B) Rondo
C) Sonata
D) Ternary
E) Bar
ANSWERS: B) Anne Boleyn; E) Hippocrates; B) Brunelleschi; C) Sonata
