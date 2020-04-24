Academic Decathlon offers up final trivia for residents

I am a junior on Wilmot’s Academic Decathlon team. I want to go to college, and lately I have been considering becoming a professor for some STEM-related branch. I have always enjoyed tutoring my peers. I enjoy presenting, and I’m especially good at understanding science and math.

I first joined Academic Decathlon because I wanted a challenge that would look great on my college applications, and I knew that Wilmot had a great team. However, my motivation to work hard at Academic Decathlon quickly evolved to me wanting to perform well for my teammates. They all became some of my best friends, and I would never want to let them down. Also, my teammates really make the studying fun! When we study as a team, we are able to make jokes out of the information and sometimes create gestures that will help us remember a fact. Although I joined for my own gain, I’m deciding to continue on the Academic Decathlon team for the fun times and great friends.