Academic Decathlon team offers trivia in time of COVID-19

I joined Academic Decathlon for many reasons. For one, I love learning. Learning is like going on an adventure: you never know where it will take you. For me, AcaDec took me from the savannas of Africa to the peace protests in the 1960s to the medical schools of medieval times. Each place has had vastly different things to teach me. I know that learning will be important throughout the rest of my life, and AcaDec has taught me study skills that will help me continue the adventure. AcaDec has also given me the opportunity to become friends with so many intelligent and wonderful people. I have loved every minute of being a part of this team.