Achievement Center holding open enrollment for Early Head Start services

Kenosha Achievement Center is currently holding open enrollment for its Early Head Start program, which provides families with children from birth to three years old with the resources needed to succeed together.
“Due to COVID-19, our services are looking a little different right now; however, our Early Head Start team is still dedicated to providing families in the Kenosha community with resources to help them learn, grow and succeed together,” Jill Sorensen, early childhood program supervisor, said.
“Our families’ safety is our priority, which is why we are offering to meet clients wherever they feel most comfortable — at the park, outdoors or in their homes. Services remain just as extensive as ever before with a supportive network of resources to help every family reach their goals.”
The achievement center is located at 1218 79th St.
According to center officials, services facilitate child development and promote self-sufficiency and can help maximize a child’s full potential and build a strong foundation for school readiness.
Early Head Start is a federally funded program that provides comprehensive services to under-resourced infants, toddlers and their families, as well as pregnant women across the United States. Kenosha Achievement Center tailors the program to offer high-quality home visiting services to meet the direct needs of local children and families.
Annually, it serves about 140 families who reside within the Kenosha Unified School District boundaries.
Along with home visits, the achievement center’s Early Head Start program provides a full range of services to enrolled children and families, including health and mental health, nutrition and family support services.
For more information or to learn more about enrollment and eligibility, visit https://thekac.com or contact Genna Moreno at 262-658-9574 or gmoreno@thekac.com.
