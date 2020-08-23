Achievement Center holding open enrollment for Early Head Start services

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha Achievement Center is currently holding open enrollment for its Early Head Start program, which provides families with children from birth to three years old with the resources needed to succeed together.

“Due to COVID-19, our services are looking a little different right now; however, our Early Head Start team is still dedicated to providing families in the Kenosha community with resources to help them learn, grow and succeed together,” Jill Sorensen, early childhood program supervisor, said.

“Our families’ safety is our priority, which is why we are offering to meet clients wherever they feel most comfortable — at the park, outdoors or in their homes. Services remain just as extensive as ever before with a supportive network of resources to help every family reach their goals.”

The achievement center is located at 1218 79th St.

According to center officials, services facilitate child development and promote self-sufficiency and can help maximize a child’s full potential and build a strong foundation for school readiness.