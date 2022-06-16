Across the border: Kenosha resident leads a cancer center through pandemic

Beth Garoutte Beth Garoutte, chief operating officer of Cancer Treatment Center of America Zion. Garoutte, a Kenosha resident, started her role in the middl…

Just across the border, Kenosha resident Beth Garoutte, the chief operating officer at Cancer Treatment Centers of America in Zion, has been running the show through several exceptionally difficult years, maintaining essential care for cancer patients during a time when hospitals across the country were struggling to keep their doors open.

Cancer Treatment Centers of America is a network of cancer care and research centers across the country, with locations in the Atlanta, Phoenix and the Chicago area, among others.

Beth Garoutte 2 Chief Operating Officer Beth Garoutte talks with Chief of Medical Staff Dr. Bradford Tan. Garoutte said her team worked hard throughout the pa…

Garoutte, who began her role as chief operating officer for the CTCA in February 2021, said the pandemic suddenly pushed many “elective” surgeries and services to the sidelines.

“General hospitals that weren’t specifically oncology based, they started dealing with a huge influx of COVID patients, so they shut down some of their access,” Garoutte said. “They weren’t doing screenings, they weren’t doing surgeries.”

But for cancer patients, some of those services weren’t really elective.

“It’s tumor excision, its disease prevention,” Garoutte said. “So what was really awesome for us and for myself during COVID was the ability to figure out how to still be here and be open.”

Issues to be solved

Garoutte said that decision meant a long list of issues that needed to be solved, on top of the usual difficulties organizing over 800 employees at several different locations can have.

Many of their patients come from over 300 miles away in some cases, meaning the hospital had to coordinate COVID safe ways to transport people from airports. Schedules had to be reworked to spread patients out and reduce the amount of people working in-person wherever possible.

“Rapid adaptation is not easy, change management is not easy,” Garoutte said. “And we literally had people have to change how they did everything overnight.”

But that ability to adapt meant they were able to keep their operating room open for cases that were being postponed elsewhere.

“We had surgeons who would call us and say ‘we hear you’re still open in the OR, can I bring patients to your hospital because my doors are shut,’” Garoutte said. “If we had could help a patient get that surgery that they needed, we were grateful to do so to help the community out.”

The pandemic shined a light on essential workers, especially in healthcare. At CTCA, as Garoutte and her teams worked through fatigue and illness, she expressed pride for their commitment and strength, working together to cover shifts as people fell ill.

“It was really wonderful top see everyone come together in the midst of this huge unknown.” Garoutte said. “We were like, ‘we can’t go home, we have to be here.’”

Becoming a leader

Garoutte credits her mother, a nurse, for the inspiration to pursue a career in healthcare. After college, Garoutte spent 16 years with United Health System, before joining CTCA in 2011.

Garoutte spoke about her experiences as a female leader in the healthcare field, and while she described it as a “female-based organization,” upper management and executive level positions are often staffed by men.

But when Garoutte originally joined CTCA and began climbing the ladder to chief operating officer, she said she received critical support from women who saw her potential.

The executive team in general at CTCA Zion were great supporters of Garoutte.

“Gender doesn’t matter in any way and that’s really helpful in my opinion because it’s about what you do and how you do it, and how you influence those that you’re partnered with,” Garoutte said.

Today, Garoutte tries to pass on that same support to others, coaching and mentoring up-and-coming leaders as she was when she began, creating leaders that can take over “if I’m not here tomorrow, for any reason.”

“My hope is always to be able to encourage others to go into leadership and into healthcare leadership,” Garoutte said. “The more dynamic individuals we can get into leadership of all backgrounds, we want amazing folks leading the future of healthcare.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.